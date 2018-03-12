UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the government to lift the fishing ban immediately saying it has taken long as some people depend on this activity.

And the UPND leader has assured the nation that if elected into office, his priority in government will to remove all the inefficiencies in the agriculture sector accusing the PF Government of destroying the agriculture sector.

Speaking during the card renewal exercise in Kasama District of Northern Province, Mr. Hichilema says his administration will help poor farmers with free agro inputs.

He says farming is a business so his administration will create a market for farmers by also making the cost of agro inputs bearable.

Mr. Hichilema has also assured marketeers that if voted into office, his administration will give them loans and trading places since the PF has chased them from the trading centers.

And UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has called on the Northern Province Residents to work hard to remove the PF and President Edgar Lungu from office for allegedly bringing misery on the people of Zambia.