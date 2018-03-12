UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has called on the government to lift the fishing ban immediately saying it has taken long as some people depend on this activity.
And the UPND leader has assured the nation that if elected into office, his priority in government will to remove all the inefficiencies in the agriculture sector accusing the PF Government of destroying the agriculture sector.
Speaking during the card renewal exercise in Kasama District of Northern Province, Mr. Hichilema says his administration will help poor farmers with free agro inputs.
He says farming is a business so his administration will create a market for farmers by also making the cost of agro inputs bearable.
Mr. Hichilema has also assured marketeers that if voted into office, his administration will give them loans and trading places since the PF has chased them from the trading centers.
And UPND Vice President Geoffrey Mwamba has called on the Northern Province Residents to work hard to remove the PF and President Edgar Lungu from office for allegedly bringing misery on the people of Zambia.
The article above does not indicate how long the fish ban has been in place. I hope HH knows that the fish ban are imposed for a period to let the fish procreate (to allow the fish some quite time to produce children/fingerlings). It is not a permanent feature. Please get educated on this. Don’t try to make points even where it is not necessary. The ban is usually in the rainy season. Immediately the rainy season is over, the ban is lifted. How come the Chairman for Agriculture and Fisheries in UPND did not explain this basic information to his boss?
The fish ban runs from 1st December to 28/29 February but for this year it has been prolonged due to the recent cholera outbreak.Fishing camps are usually breeding grounds for such diseases. Hakainde could be right though
Grz is right to prolong the fish ban. Allow the fish to breed, if all fish is depleted there will be no fish left to talk about. This ban will benefit the same people who are against it when the ban is lifted, as they will have a bigger catch than what they might have now. Give praise where it is due, it’s wrong to oppose everything just because it’s done by pf. Politics aside fish stocks in our water bodies have drastically reduced over the years due to over fishing.