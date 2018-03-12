Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has said that President Edgar Lungu is looking forward to holding talks with political parties and other stakeholders. Mr. Chanda said that President Lungu is in full support of the talks that are being spearheaded by the Commonwealth.

Mr. Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka that the Head of state is willing to dialogue on issues affecting the country, adding that those who love the country should join the head of state in fighting divisive vices such as tribalism among others.

And an opposition political party has castigated political parties that are questioning the ability of the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue to facilitate inter party talks.

United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba said that Zambians do not need foreigners to make them sit down and address the challenges facing the country. Dr. Chishimba said that the habit of rushing to foreigners every time there is a problem in the country should come to an end.

Dr. Chishimba told Journalists that the opposition should find time to engage government if the country is to move forward.

And Dr. Chishimba said there is no need for anyone to shun national events such as the Youth day. Dr. Chishimba said such days are important as they help the country to reflect on the sacrifice that was made by young people for the country to get its Independence.

Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has said that the ex-miners who were given land by government should be assisted to get title deeds. President Lungu’s special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said that the head of state wants this process to be concluded so that the ex-miners can start cultivating their pieces of land, adding that the move to empower the ex-miners is part of government’s programme of promoting agriculture among its citizens.

Mr. Chanda told Journalists that stakeholders will hold a meeting in the next few days to iron out issues surrounding the allocation of land to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Chanda also said that President Lungu wants young people to make good use of Information Communication Technology-ICT-by improving their lives and that of other people.

Mr. Chanda said that it is for this reason that the Head of state has instructed ZESCO and other relevant bodies to make internet services available to the people.