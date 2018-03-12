Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda has said that President Edgar Lungu is looking forward to holding talks with political parties and other stakeholders. Mr. Chanda said that President Lungu is in full support of the talks that are being spearheaded by the Commonwealth.
Mr. Chanda has told Journalists in Lusaka that the Head of state is willing to dialogue on issues affecting the country, adding that those who love the country should join the head of state in fighting divisive vices such as tribalism among others.
And an opposition political party has castigated political parties that are questioning the ability of the Zambia Centre for Inter Party Dialogue to facilitate inter party talks.
United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba said that Zambians do not need foreigners to make them sit down and address the challenges facing the country. Dr. Chishimba said that the habit of rushing to foreigners every time there is a problem in the country should come to an end.
Dr. Chishimba told Journalists that the opposition should find time to engage government if the country is to move forward.
And Dr. Chishimba said there is no need for anyone to shun national events such as the Youth day. Dr. Chishimba said such days are important as they help the country to reflect on the sacrifice that was made by young people for the country to get its Independence.
Meanwhile, President Edgar Lungu has said that the ex-miners who were given land by government should be assisted to get title deeds. President Lungu’s special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said that the head of state wants this process to be concluded so that the ex-miners can start cultivating their pieces of land, adding that the move to empower the ex-miners is part of government’s programme of promoting agriculture among its citizens.
Mr. Chanda told Journalists that stakeholders will hold a meeting in the next few days to iron out issues surrounding the allocation of land to the beneficiaries.
Mr. Chanda also said that President Lungu wants young people to make good use of Information Communication Technology-ICT-by improving their lives and that of other people.
Mr. Chanda said that it is for this reason that the Head of state has instructed ZESCO and other relevant bodies to make internet services available to the people.
Such an important pronouncement has to come from the President himself not delegating it to a chola boy
He is the GREATEST Zambian President EVER.
The statistics shows that
Thanks
BB2014,2016
What is the commonwealth going to tell us that we do not know and understand?
The bitter person calling our presidents names such as ailing dictator Uriinee Bag… calling the current president a dirty drannnkaaardd thief from Chawama… his cadres call us PF Foooools, his wife calls Zambians coowards…
Remind me once again…. dialogue for what???
United Progressive People (UPP) leader Saviour Chishimba said that Zambians do not need foreigners to make them sit down and address the challenges facing the country. Dr. Chishimba said that the habit of rushing to foreigners every time there is a problem in the country should come to an end.”
Saviour the under5s will eat you alive for castigating them. They cant exist without foreigners. He is so happy that gambari is in the country for negotiations. Hh should just give up and allow others with strategy to take over.
Dont waste precious time ECL, continue leading the country diligently!
Does anyone believe what Lungu says? Anyone???
First, it was: “there is no corruption in government”.
Then, there was: “I will not travel abroad this year”.
And through out, there is: “I am humble”, “I care for the people”
Can historians ERASE this man from Zambian history?
Why is Edgar only looking forward to dialogue with Political parties,
what about dialogue with us people??
The only reason the Commonwealth stepped in is because of leadership failure by Edgar Lungu. President Mwanawasa had dialogue with President Sata without the Commonwealth intervention. President Kenyatta invited Odinga to State house, despite the latter having sworn-in himself as the People’s president.
After the dialogue (he thinks that he is Donald Trump who has agreed to talk to the North Korean President Kim Jong-un), he will be on the plane to somewhere or he will say the country need to have national prayer. The trouble is he prays with one eye closed. LUNGU is as corrupt as they come according to KAMBWILI ANS KALABA his former senior Minister! Who am I to dispute that! Your excellence some people think you are the best thing that ever happened to Zambia. I don’t.
Lazy Lungu himself probably doesn’t know what Amos is doing as he is nursing a hangover…simply look at their colleagues in Kenya – if Odinga was Zambian he would have been arrested for swearing himself as President.
These two; Lazy Lungu and Hakiande are two characters with massive egos …simply good at posturing Kenyan leaders did what these two selfish dingbats lamentable failed to without the assist of their former colonial masters.
The President has responded maturely to the call for dialogue.
However,its embarrassing to have parties among us who are in the habit of demonising local initiatives in favor of foreign initiatives.
Furthermore,the same parties want to make the dialogue about their personal shenanigans and chicanery.
Once the Commonwealth chola boy goes it will be a different story …Mwanawasa though detested Sata, he called him at State House and shook his hand.
Lungu is just a tiresome dunderhead.
Tribalism has been ushered into motion by this government. Shame!
HH is not normal. I only see madness in him. Ladies and gentlemen why does he hiwant dialogue with a president he does not recognise. What is it there to discuss. We all know the party that is full of tribal dogs.
You people lets be serious sometimes. Do you honestly think that h.h would go to State House if called? How would h.h go to a house that he considers his birth right and not Lungus? That is the gist of the matter. “Its our turn”.
Dung beetles never cease to amaze!…panka Commonwealth surely…some opposition parties should just be obliterated completely…malabishi