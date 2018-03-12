Scores of Mongu residents in Western Province today joined the rest of the country in celebrating youth day.

The celebration was characterized with songs, laying of wreath and match-past in remembrance of youths who fought for the liberalization of Zambia from its colonial masters.

University of Barotseland student Christine Musole said it is unfortunate that many youths in the province are unproductive and spend much of their time on insignificant matters.

Ms. Musole has since requested Youths in the Province to partner with government in its developmental agenda and use Information and Communication Technology (ICT) for beneficial purpose.

She was quick to mention that HIV/AIDS affecting youths in the province is also a major source of concern and has therefore, asked key stakeholders to find ways of averting the scourge in the region.

Ms. Musole pointed out that the major driver of the epidemic is the high poverty levels due to lack of business opportunities adding that, most youths in the province are left out in decision making process and several developmental projects.

Meanwhile, Mongu District Commissioner (DC) Susiku Kamona who was the guest of honor at the event has expressed optimism of government commitments in addressing the plight of youths in the province.

Mr. Kamona said Government is giving out seed loans to empower youth street vendors for improving their livelihoods.

The DC noted that over K450, 000 kwacha has since been loaned out to at least 300 youth street vendors in Kaoma, Mongu, Nalolo and Senanga.

This year’s youth day celebration was held under the theme “Leveraging opportunities for Youth through information and communication technology.