Chongwe Mayor Geoffrey Chuumbwe has called for enhanced Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) in sports infrastructure development and talent identification if Zambia is to compete favorably at international level.

Mr. Chuumbwe called on the private sector to supplement government efforts by investing heavily in sports infrastructure development and talent identification programmes across the country.

The Chongwe Municipal Council Mayor, who is also Chongwe United Football Club Patron made the call when a prominent local business executive and proprietor of Kukura Kurerwa Investments donated sports kit worthy over K 25, 000 to the club in Chongwe district today.

Mr. Chuumbwe said there’s need for the private sector to invest in various sports disciplines especially in communities where they operate in order to promote and enhance a competitive culture of sports among the youths.

Earlier, Kukura Kurerwa Investments Chief Executive Officer Clement Ndhlovu pledged to engage a Dubai based businessman and local business executives to come on board and support the team.

Mr. Ndhlovu said the donation is meant to motivate the team to continue working hard and make Chongwe district proud.

He pledged to employ some of the footballers in his companies in a bid to ease the financial burden on them municipality.

Early this year, Chongwe United Football Club was promoted to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) Division III League after winning a play-off against Kanyama Lions of Lusaka.

This followed the team’s splendid performance in the 2017/2018 Lusaka Province Association Super Amateur League, where they emerged champions after amassing an impressive 98 points.

Chongwe Municipal Council has since adopted the team as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Programme aimed at tapping talent among the youths.