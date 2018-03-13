Government says job creation and youth empowerment remains at its top Agenda towards actualising vision 2030 and the Seventh National Development Plan.

Speaking during youth day celebrations held at Nampudwe Secondary School in, Shibuyunji, the District Commissioner Jairos Simukoko said government recognises the hardships and challenges youths face and is ready to provide relief through skills development and other empowerment programs such as information communication technology ICT.

He notes that government has already put up measures to narrow the current youth unemployment of 10.5percent by linking youths to ICT development in the country besides other interventions.

He said he is happy with this year’s theme which has given more credence to the importance of ICT development in Zambia.

The DC added that this will provide numerous avenues and opportunities for youths to exploit and leverage in order to actualize their dreams.

Mr. simukoko further urged youths to participate and utilize available programmes aimed at empowering them.

And speaking at the same occasion Senior Head Man for Shakemba Village Parrier Mambwe also appealed to the youths to take advantage of the ICT programs and create employment.

He disclosed that this will contribute largely to the growth of the economy of Zambia.

He however, warned parents in the district to refrain and protect their children from child marriage so that they can be able to grow and become future leaders.

The further thanked government for youth programs implemented in shibuyunji district.

He stated that this will help keep youths away from immoral activities and focus on developmental programs.

Also speaking on behalf of the youth, youth representative Elvis Chisanga thanked government for putting youths first in achieving national development.