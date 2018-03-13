Lumwana Radiants are looking forward to the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign that starts this Saturday with week one matches on parade.

Lumwana will kick off the season with a Week One match against Green Eagles away in Choma.

Lumwana captain Allan Kapila is predicting a tough 2018 campaign.

“Preparations are going on well. We can’t wait for the league to start. We are doing great as a team in training and we have chances of doing good,” midfielder Kapila said.

Coach Zeddy Saileti’s Lumwana side finished 8th in the league last season

“The league is going to be tough and we will be tough. This time around we are not new to the league,” Kapila said.

Lumwana are making their third appearance in the top league.