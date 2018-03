Cast members from popular telenovela, Zuba , spent their Youth Day (12th March) interacting with their fans at Lusaka’s Makeni Mall. Fans were delighted to meet their favorite characters, such as Zuba, Thando, Suwi, Lute, Joshua, among others, and had a chance to chat with them and take pictures.

Pictures from the event

BY KAPA KAUMBA