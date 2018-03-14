The Barotse Royal Establishment has announced that this year’s Kuomboka ceremony will be held on 7th April.

Ngambela Nyambe Mwenda said that the programme for the ceremony will run up to 10th April with a series of activities.

Meanwhile concerned citizen William Harrington has advised organizers of this year’s Kuomboka ceremony of the Lozi speaking people to ensure this year’s ceremony is not politicized.

Mr Harrington who is former Senanga Member of Parliament said that politicians should not be allowed to politicize the event.

Mr Harrington said that traditional ceremonies are meant for the people to celebrate their tradition and not for politicians to campaign.

Mr Harrington noted that the Kuomboka ceremony attracts both local and foreign tourists, thus the need not to attach politics to it.

Mr Harrington stated that the organizers must therefore ensure that what happened last year does not re-occur during this year’s ceremony.

Last year, the Mr Hichilema was charged with treason after allegedly obstructing the presidential motorcade during the Kuomboka ceremony.

Mr Hichilema’s convoy allegedly refused to make way for President Edgar Lungu’s convoy, while travelling to a ceremony.

A confrontation erupted between the two convoys, as the president’s motorcade attempted to overtake Mr Hichilema’s.

Police said Mr Hichilema’s convoy endangered the president’s life.

Government later dropped Mr Hichilema’s treason charge and released him from prison