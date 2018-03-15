The opposition National Democratic Congress has confirmed that its Consultant Chishimba Kambwili was interrogated yesterday by the Anti Corruption Commission over the Mwamona Enterprise.

NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge said the ACC investigators were focusing their investigations on the company but that Mr Kambwili is not even a Director in Mwamona Enterprise.

Mr Musenge said the ACC are alleging that the company forged a tax certificate from the Zambia Revenue Authority a few years ago.

Mr. Kambwili yesterday arrived at ACC Headquarters at about 09:45hrs in company of his lawyers and party officials.

The interrogation started immediately Mr. Kambwili arrived and it ended around 12:00 Hours to which the ACC officials even made Dr Chishimba Kambwili to confirm and sign the interrogation warn and caution statement.

But Mr Musenge said by 12:00 Hours, the interrogation session came to a successful end but regrettably the ACC officials refused to allow Mr. Kambwili to leave but confined him for over three Hours.

“The ACC officials left him in pretence that they were consulting from higher authorities and did not give any explanation. Shockingly, the ACC officials refused to release Dr. Kambwili to take his medication and food since he informed them that he was a diabetic patient. Dr Kambwili was sadly confined in the interrogation room hungry and unattended to from 12:00 Hours to 15:30 Hours,” Mr Musenge narrated.

“Thereafter, Dr Kambwili addressed media houses that had been waiting for him for six hours. The NDC Consultant expressed disappointment with the ACC officials who kept him for more than necessary when the interrogation had finished and for denying him to take medication and food as a diabetic patient. He left the ACC building at about 15:45 Hours with his officials and lawyers.”

Meanwhile, the Mr Kambwili will today morning appear before the Lusaka Magistrate Court in the continued trial in the forgery case brought about by Chilufya Tayali case.