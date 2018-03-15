Patriotic Front Bahati Constituency Chairperson Wisdom Mpelembe has taken a swipe at former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba for accusing President Edgar Lungu of neglecting youths in the constituency.

In statement made available to media in Mansa today Mr Mpelembe says Mr. Kalaba’s claims that 75 percent of Bahati youths are unemployed because of the Patriotic Front government’s negligence should be condemned.

He says Mr. Kalaba as area Member of Parliament should instead take the blame for failing the people of Bahati during the time he was Foreign Affairs Minister.

He observes that instead of blaming President Lungu for the high unemployment and poverty levels in Bahati Constituency, Mr. Kalaba should ask himself why he failed to attract a single investor to the constituency to create jobs.

Mr. Mpelembe has since announced that the constituency executive committee has dropped two ward officials from their positions for participating in what he termed as dark corner meetings organized by Mr. Kalaba.