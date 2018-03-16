The announced reopening of the Copperbelt University on 25th March 2018 remains in doubt after unionised workers vowed to not report for work.

The workers are demanding the sacking of Vice Chancellor Prof. Nason Ngoma accusing him of incompetence.

On Thursday, the Copperbelt University Senate announced that the university will re-open on 25th March 2018.

But CBU University Academics Executive Committee President Derrick Ntalasha has disclosed that despite pending issues affecting members of staff and lecturers not addressed, the Senate has resolved that the institution will go ahead and re-open on March 25th.

Mr. Ntalasha has however indicated that the three university unions namely, Copperbelt University and allied workers union, Copperbelt University Senior Administrative and Technical Staff Union and Copperbelt University academics union have vowed not to report for work if their issues are not addressed before the re-opening date.

He said it is regrettable that the Senate is rushing to reopen the institution without resolving the key issue of Prof. Ngoma’s stay at the office.

On 5 January 2018, a statement was issued by Copperbelt University Registrar Helen Mukumba saying the University was postponing all scheduled examinations to a date to be announced.

“In this regard, all students currently accommodated in the students’ hostels at all campuses should vacate the hostels with immediate effect. Examinations that were scheduled to be written during this period have been postponed and new dates will be communicated,” she had said.

Late last year, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya invoked provisions of the country’s Public Health Act and issued a Statutory Instrument 79 which outlawed public gatherings in cholera-affected areas.