Red Arrows, Green Eagles and Nakambala Leopards all posted victories as the 2018 FAZ Super Division season kicked off on Saturday.

Captain Bruce Musakanya and striker Josephat Kasusu scored as Arrows thumped promoted side New Monze Swallows 2-0 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

Eagles silenced visiting Lumwana Radiants 1-0 thanks to defender Warren Kunda’s goal in Choma.

Lameck Banda was the scorer as Nakambala started the league campaign with a 1-0 win over Kabwe Warriors in Mazabuka.

The Lusaka derby between Nkwazi and Napsa Stars ended in a goalless draw at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Sikanze Police Camp.

Meanwhile, Super Division matches scheduled for the Copperbelt will be played on Sunday owing to Nkana’s CAF Confederation Cup engagement in Kitwe on Saturday.

FAZ Super Division – Week One

17/03/18

Green Eagles 1-0 Lumwana Radiants

Red Arrows 2-0 New Monze Swallows

Nkwazi 0-0 Napsa Stars

Nakambala Leopards 1-0 Kabwe Warriors

SUNDAY – March 18, 2018

Power Dynamos Vs Kabwe Youth Academy

Buildcon Vs National Assembly

Kitwe United Vs Green Buffaloes

POSTPONED

Lusaka Dynamos Vs Zesco United (postponed)

Nchanga Rangers Vs Zanaco (postponed)

Forest Rangers Vs Nkana (postponed)