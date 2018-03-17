Chinese state owned firm Avic International is one of the companies that have submitted bids for a 49 percent stake in the Indeni Petroleum Refinery.
This is according to list released by the Zambia Development Agency late on Friday.
Others are Glencore Plc and Vitol SA including China Petroleum Technology and Development Corporation and Philia Trading Pte Ltd.
ZDA Procurement Specialist Mwila Kapita said seven offers were made for a stake in the 20,000 barrel-a-day Indeni refinery plant.
ZDA Senior Portfolio Analyst Moses Simbeye said bidders can expect feedback from the agency in the next few weeks.
Zambia had twice extended bidding for the Ndola based refinery, which was commissioned in 1973 with a design to produce 1.1 million tons of oil per year but lack of investment has reduced production.
The Zambian government assumed 100 percent ownership of the refinery through Industrial Development Corp. (IDC) when French oil giant Total International which had a 50 percent stake in the firm pulled out in 2009.
Zambia has considered the construction of a new refinery to meet rising fuel needs, but this option has proved too costly, and the focus has now returned to the potential for renovating the existing plant.
The required funds for renovations have not been broken down, but would most likely be in the region of US$500 million.
The recapitalisation of Indeni including expansion of the plant capacity requires about US$2 billion.
Indeni is the only refinery in the country and has a semi-monopolistic status with a processing capacity of 25,000 barrels (one barrel equal 156 litres) of crude oil (co-mingled) per day, and its design was based on an annual throughput of 1.1 million tonnes based on 330 stream days of production.
But due to a reduced heavy fuel market that resulted in increased spiking of crude oil and other factors, the refinery’s value has kept shrinking and its production capacity reduced to about 600,000 tonnes per year.
Indeni processes crude pumped through the 1,060-mile Tazama pipeline from the Tanzanian port city of Dar Es Salaam.
Ba ZDA please tell the other bidders that they are wasting their time. Lungu and AVIC have already signed the purchase papers for that 49%.
This is a great confirmation that Zambia is living in a dangerous time, the country has been sold to an over populated country.
Instead of woodworking others bidders like in the top star deal, just tell them to pull out before its too late. Lungu is a hardcore in corruption. He has reached the pinnacle of manipulation, aggrandizement, narcissism, grandeur and he doesn’t care what anybody says, thinks or feels for as long as his bank account is getting fatter by the day.Stop this rot now before we see another fire tender debacle. Ala twafwa.
There’s an old song in Zambia, “inkongole shilaleta umu sebanya”. No wonder they had attempted to start Chinese toy cops. That was so stupid.
These PF cats wants to take advantage of zedian people and economy just exactly the way we got screwed by UNIP and the surviving old man. Those MFs feed roller meal like it was normal food.
HH, you’ve covered so many kilometers. This is not the time for you to give up. Lungu is selling Zambia, I already warned him about selling copperbelt. I will deal with dental fimofimo.
Zambia needs to fix the legal system. Judges, DPP should be appointed by a parliamentary committee. The judiciary is weak and are all cronies of Lungu. Take a leaf from South Africa. Even the most powerful Zuma will have his day in court.
The forest has been shrinking and yet the trees keep voting for the AXE because its handle is made of wood and they still think it is one of them!
Give the trees another chance and they will still vote for an AXE on account of its wooden handle!