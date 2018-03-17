Chinese state owned firm Avic International is one of the companies that have submitted bids for a 49 percent stake in the Indeni Petroleum Refinery.

This is according to list released by the Zambia Development Agency late on Friday.

Others are Glencore Plc and Vitol SA including China Petroleum Technology and Development Corporation and Philia Trading Pte Ltd.

ZDA Procurement Specialist Mwila Kapita said seven offers were made for a stake in the 20,000 barrel-a-day Indeni refinery plant.

ZDA Senior Portfolio Analyst Moses Simbeye said bidders can expect feedback from the agency in the next few weeks.

Zambia had twice extended bidding for the Ndola based refinery, which was commissioned in 1973 with a design to produce 1.1 million tons of oil per year but lack of investment has reduced production.

The Zambian government assumed 100 percent ownership of the refinery through Industrial Development Corp. (IDC) when French oil giant Total International which had a 50 percent stake in the firm pulled out in 2009.

Zambia has considered the construction of a new refinery to meet rising fuel needs, but this option has proved too costly, and the focus has now returned to the potential for renovating the existing plant.

The required funds for renovations have not been broken down, but would most likely be in the region of US$500 million.

The recapitalisation of Indeni including expansion of the plant capacity requires about US$2 billion.

Indeni is the only refinery in the country and has a semi-monopolistic status with a processing capacity of 25,000 barrels (one barrel equal 156 litres) of crude oil (co-mingled) per day, and its design was based on an annual throughput of 1.1 million tonnes based on 330 stream days of production.

But due to a reduced heavy fuel market that resulted in increased spiking of crude oil and other factors, the refinery’s value has kept shrinking and its production capacity reduced to about 600,000 tonnes per year.

Indeni processes crude pumped through the 1,060-mile Tazama pipeline from the Tanzanian port city of Dar Es Salaam.