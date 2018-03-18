Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga has said the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation and the creation of the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs are bearing fruits in the country.

Mr. Mushanga said these have resulted in sanity and collaboration between the church and government.

He has noted that the actualisation of Zambia as a Christian nation by creating a Ministry in Charge of Religious Affairs was strengthened by President Lungu’s declaration of an annual day of prayer and fasting.

The minister said this is because the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs is effectively carrying out its mandate of fostering both social and spiritual guidance to the nation.

Mr. Mushanga was speaking last evening at Ebenezer Pentecostal Church fundraising dinner in Kabwe.

He said like other churches, the Ebenezer Pentecostal church in Kabwe has been collaborating well with government in providing social services to local communities, especially the needy in society regardless of social or political backgrounds.

Mr. Mushanga recalled that Ebenezer Pentecostal church in Kabwe, through the Men’s Fellowship, donated garbage bins to Kabwe Municipal Council in 2016 for distribution around the town centre to enhance cleanliness and prevent possible disease outbreaks.

He added that the church has often times visited inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Prison with various foodstuffs and other items in line with biblical principles of praying and providing services for the needy.

The Central Province Minister thanked the Ebenezer Pentecostal church and urged its leadership to continue with the good spirit of extending a helping hand and working in partnership with government.

Mr. Mushanga donated K5, 000 during the fundraising dinner whose target was to raise K100, 000 for procuring musical instruments.

And guest speaker from Ndola Ebenezer Pentecostal church in the Copperbelt Province, Donald Chilambo, urged the leadership of Ebenezer Pentecostal church in Kabwe to work hard and leave an indelible mark for future generations to remember them.

At total of K60, 000 was raised in cash and pledges.