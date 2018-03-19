The Constitutional Court is today expected to render a ruling in the case where Minister of Finance Margaret Mwanakatwe has challenged the High Court’s decision to nullify her parliamentary seat.
In this matter, UPND losing Lusaka Central MP Charlotte Scott argued that Mrs. Mwanakatwe cannot remain in office as the case goes on because she did not apply for the stay of execution of the High Court decision.
Dr. Scott has further argued that the decision of the single judge that an appeal to the constitutional court is equivalent to application for a stay, is not correct.
She has further asked the court to dismiss Mrs. Mwanakatwe’s appeal because it is defective.
When the case comes up, the full bench of the court will either affirm or dismiss the position of the single judge.
Mrs. Mwanakatwe appealed to the constitutional court following the High Court’s decision to nullify her seat
Highly unlikely that those judges will rule in favour of UPND. Pretty sure the judgement was drafted at PF secretariat.
Thats a sad assumption though highly possible considering how the presidential petition was thrown out by our learned judges!
Posterity will judge us harshly if we continue to circumvent the rule of law to appease those in power today. Justice must not only be done, it should be seen by all that it is being done. Today, those vested with the power to rule must know that tomorrow the same power they have will be in the hands of others. Kambwili is a case in point and today he is crying like a baby. Let justice prevail in this matter, political affiliation should play no role.
True. But sadly, the average Zambian-and especially politician- cares nothing for the future. He only cares about satisfying his lusts today. This shows that the root of the matter lies in a deficient value system and a lack of morality. Until we embrace a purpose larger than our bellies and bank accounts, there will never be change.
For instance what we see in the USA today is the children ripping the benefits of the sacrifice of the fathers. It’s the blossoming of what the ancients only dreamed about.
In Africa, and Zambia in particular, we are obsessed with living the dream. No one is ready to sacrifice. least of all the leaders.
Journeyman Congratulations you have succinctly stated the reason for our malaise.
Wanting to live the dream without the work.