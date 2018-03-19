FAZ and MTN have signed an improved US$4.5 million deal for the sponsorship of the FAZ Super Division.

The two parties extended their relationship on March 19 in Lusaka that saw the new three-year deal increased from the previous US$3 million package.

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said the league champions will now received K500, 000 from the K250, 000 they previously won.

Kamanga added that all 20 clubs will each receive a K200,000 annual package from the K7,000 they were paid out in the last contract.

“The Association is particularly excited with MTN’s decision to increase its sponsorship package to US1.5 million per year with US$300,000 being in kind,” Kamanga said.