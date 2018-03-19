Promoted side Kitwe United on Sunday kicked off the 2018 FAZ Super Division campaign with a 2-0 homes loss to Green Buffaloes at Garden Park Stadium.

Chingalika had held Buffaloes to a goalless draw in the first half before collapsing just after the break.

Forward Youremember Banda put Buffaloes in front five minutes after the break before Aubrey Chella doubled the Soldier’s lead seven minutes later.

Kitwe tried harder to come back into the game with last minute attempts from strikers Emmanuel Chabula and Emmanuel Kalala missing the target by inches.

It was a game of two halves with Kitwe stealing the first half while Buffaloes controlled the last half.

The Buchi Boys were playing their first top league match since 2006.

Meanwhile, a huge crowd watched this match with security struggling to control fans entry into the stadium.

FAZ Super Division

Week 1

17/03/2018

Red Arrows 2-New Monze Swallows 0

Nkwazi 0-Napsa Stars 0

Nakambala Leopards 1-Kabwe Warriors 0

Green Eagles 1-Lumwana Radiants 0

18/03/2018

Power Dynamos 4-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 2

Buildcon 0-National Assembly 1

Kitwe United 0-Green Buffaloes 2

POSTPONED

Nchanga Rangers-Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos-Zesco United

Forest Rangers-Nkana