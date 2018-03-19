Green Buffaloes coach Bilton Musonda has hailed his side’s perfect start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division season.

Buffaloes on Sunday thumped Kitwe United 2-0 in their league opener away at Garden Park Stadium in Kitwe.

Musonda believes winning the Week One match will raise his player’s confidence as the league advances.

“It’s good to start with a win so that you have confidence going into the games to follow,” he said.

“We will keep on fighting as Green Buffaloes,” Musonda said.

Kitwe coach Steven Mwansa is positive the Buchi Boys will rise after the loss to Buffaloes.

“In the first half we played well but in the second half we allowed Buffaloes to come on us and allowed two silly goals. Otherwise the team is good,” Mwansa said.

“This is just the first game of the season. Our supporters should just rally behind us. Losing today is not the end,” he said.

