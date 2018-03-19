Following a successful inaugural launch of the renown Zambia Shall Be Saved event in Kitwe on 27th January 2018, Victory Ministries, International is headed for Lusaka this Saturday the 24th March.

Zambia Shall Be Saved is the signature vision of Rev Dr Nevers Mumba whose vision is to artistically infuse Christian values into Zambian Politics.

Dr Mumba who currently serves as Leader of Victory Ministries International and also as President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy has maintained this “dual” posture for 23 years.

He believes that the same God who called him to preach is the same God who has called him to infuse morality and integrity in politics.

The Zambia Shall Be Saved Vision is premised on the principle that, “ The equitable delivery of goods and services to any people depends on the morality and integrity of its leaders.” This is a cause for which I am ready to sacrifice and pay the highest price to realize, Mumba says.

This Saturday, Zambians from all walks of life will stream to Lusaka’s Government Complex at 18:00hrs to hear Nevers Mumba preach, what he terms, a message of direction for the nation.

Nevers Mumba who is former Vice President of Zambia and High Commissioner to Canada oversees dozens of Victory Bible Churches across the country.

The Victory Ministries team has given an open invitation to all Zambians to arrive at the venue before 18:00 Hours.