Following a successful inaugural launch of the renown Zambia Shall Be Saved event in Kitwe on 27th January 2018, Victory Ministries, International is headed for Lusaka this Saturday the 24th March.
Zambia Shall Be Saved is the signature vision of Rev Dr Nevers Mumba whose vision is to artistically infuse Christian values into Zambian Politics.
Dr Mumba who currently serves as Leader of Victory Ministries International and also as President of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy has maintained this “dual” posture for 23 years.
He believes that the same God who called him to preach is the same God who has called him to infuse morality and integrity in politics.
The Zambia Shall Be Saved Vision is premised on the principle that, “ The equitable delivery of goods and services to any people depends on the morality and integrity of its leaders.” This is a cause for which I am ready to sacrifice and pay the highest price to realize, Mumba says.
This Saturday, Zambians from all walks of life will stream to Lusaka’s Government Complex at 18:00hrs to hear Nevers Mumba preach, what he terms, a message of direction for the nation.
Nevers Mumba who is former Vice President of Zambia and High Commissioner to Canada oversees dozens of Victory Bible Churches across the country.
The Victory Ministries team has given an open invitation to all Zambians to arrive at the venue before 18:00 Hours.
Yanyonkhola Njala.
Just another project to squeeze cash from desperate hungry citizens.
Now he wants to go and preach politics on the pulpit in the name of God.
Yavuta nchito…HH is not helping…njala yanyokola its back to the old tricks…try offerings and tithes…its too late too little Bushiri has taken all the offerings and tithes
Back to the drwaing board as they say! Nevers should never have gone into politics, I remember back in the early 90s Nevers was a trail blazing young energtic Zambian Pentecostal preacher fresh from Theology University in the USA that the whole of Southern Africa loved, he was popular in Namibia, in Zimbabwe and Botswana. He was the first to make an international name in Southern Africa by now he wouldve been bigger than TB Joshua. But then he got into politics and he became a complete failure at the dirty game. He himself became a dirty politician and compromised his standing. Such is life!
Rev Mumba you can contribute to the nation even in Spiritual uplifting of the masses in the midst of the economical challenges rather than all fighting for plot 1. Quite frankly i liked you more as Zambia Shall be saved founder than MMD faction president
Nevers is inteligent, he just miss a sense of humor. I can’t get his jokes.
Bwafya mweeeeee