Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has called on the PF government to immediately stop the implementation of the recently enacted Borehole and ground water taxes.

Mr Hichilema said that the UPND has noted with displeasure the levels of yet more punitive taxes being imposed on the country by the PF administration.

He said the latest tax on Borehole and Ground Water is only meant to cripple the people who are already being overburdened with tax.

“In no uncertain terms, we demand that PF through its leader cancels this new tax on boreholes and ground water as it will not in anyway benefit the poor. These taxes being introduced by the PF are being done in bad faith and are only channels for them to swindle citizens through corruption. As a people with common values, we must stop them because it is clear that they are only here to destroy our country and not build,” Mr Hichilema said.

He added, “Our people have lived for centuries especially in rural areas without being taxed for the use of ground water but this new statutory instrument (SI) signed by the PF is shocking not only to us but the country as a whole. A UPND government would have focused our energies on ensuring that we provide safe drinking water for our people regardless of the locality. One cannot imagine a villager in Mbangomba, Kashinakazhi, Shangombo or indeed Kaputa being taxed and in an exorbitant manner for using their borehole, groundwater, dam or indeed naturally flowing water.”

Mr Hichilema stated that this is the highest level of not only plundering of public resources but also daylight robbery from the already over-taxed population by the PF.

And Mr Hichilema has condemned the move by government to demolish over 4, 000 houses in Chipata, Eastern Province, on grounds that they were built illegally.

“Water and land are the preserve of our people. Our brothers have lived on that piece of land for too long and the PF cannot today claim that they are illegally staying on that land. They were given that land by the government agencies such as the council and therefore plans to move them away are unwarranted and must be stopped forthwith,” he said.

“We understand that PF including Mr Edgar Lungu are grabbing land from the poor everywhere and then selling these pieces of land to the highest bidder leaving our people homeless. This is heartlessness of the worst kind. Therefore, we direct that no single house on the earmarked 4, 000 should be demolished by the PF. It has become increasingly clear, that PF is only on a path of extorting our people not only through exorbitant taxes but also grabbing their only capital asset which is land.”