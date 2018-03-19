Zambia on Monday began their final preparations for Wednesday’s opening semifinal of the Four-Nations Cup that they will host from March 21-24 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

The team is camped in Kitwe and training from Arthur Davies Stadium where coach Wedson Nyirenda had 11 out of his 30 players for first session on Monday morning as most of the players were still in transit following Sunday’s league obligations.

“I have always said football doesn’t wait because if you wait you will lose everything. And as much as we didn’t have a full house, we had 11 players and we just had to do with what we had and looking at the way the boys trained it was excellent,”Nyirenda said.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe was the first invited team to arrive on Monday while Angola was due in this evening.

Bafana Bafana arrives on Tuesday.

Zambia will face Zimbabwe on March 21 at 13h00 while Bafana face Angola at 15h00 in a semi-final doubleheader.

The winners will meet in the final on March 24 while the semi-final losers meet in the playoff.