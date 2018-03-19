ZICTA has awarded a fourth mobile license to UZI Mobile Zambia.

The company has once made a US$350 million investment pledge into its business in Zambia.

The company hopes to create 450 direct jobs.

UZI Mobile Zambia is majority owned by Unitel International Holdings B.V which is registered in the Netherlands with a ten year presence in Anglola, São Tomé, Cape Verde and Portugal.

The firm promises to deploy 4.5 G and 5 G technologies countrywide and will deploy 100 sites in undeserved and unserved areas of the country.

The country already has MTN, Airtel and Zamtel as the three mobile service providers.