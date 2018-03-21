Former Katuba Member of Parliament Jonas Shakafuswa has appealed to leaders to listen to the cries of the people.

Mr. Shakafuswa who is also a member of the ruling PF and seen to be President Edgar Lungu’s close ally said leaders should provide answers to those that are led when they ask.

“Sometimes it is wrong to bury our heads to evil deeds,” Mr. Shakafuswa said.

“Been looking at some street talk and what I have found coming out of the ‘Led’ needs serious answers. I feel leadership needs to have a way of addressing concerns raised than brushing everything aside,” he advised.

He said he has come across genuine concerns which need proper answers.

“Especially on corruption and corrupt practice. Is it true that the Procurement system has been hijacked? Are decisions being influenced by corrupt practices? Are bids reflective of competition and fair pricing? Do we have practical example of corrupt practices?”