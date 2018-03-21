Ndola City Mayor Amon Chisenga has commended NAPSA for extending the social security coverage to Bus, Taxi drivers and conductors.

Mr. Chisenga disclosed this when he officiated at the official opening of the stake holder’s engagement meeting yesterday at Savoy Hotel in Ndola.

ZANIS reports that the Mayor said the proposed partnership between RATSA and NAPSA in extending social security coverage to the bus and taxi drivers is commendable and must be supported by all stake holders, as the initiative is aimed at helping and securing the future of the men and women who earn their livelihood from the transport sector.

He said the initiative is timely and will go a long way in ensuring that bus and taxi drivers are covered for social security.

The Mayor further said social security is a human right as highlighted in the universal declaration of human rights of 1948 and it is important that the imitative is supported.

Mr. Chisenga added that, bus and taxi drivers, including conductors have high employment insecurity, generally earn low incomes and lack of social security thereby, making their families more vulnerable to poverty.

NAPSA in collaboration with RTSA has embarked on a robust campaign of extending social security coverage to conductors, bus drivers as well as taxi drivers.