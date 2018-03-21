The Immigration department has deported prominent Ugandan herbalist Siraje Kasamba Lubega, 30, also known as Don Bahati and removed 38 others out of Zambia.

Immigration department public relations officer Namati Nshinka stated that the department between Friday, March 16 and Sunday, March 18, deported two foreigners, among them Lubega.

He stated that Lubega was deported on Saturday, March 17, on account of his bad character.

“Mr Lubega was on 4th March 2018 apprehended together with forty other Ugandan herbalists as he addressed an illegal meeting at Precious Moments Lodge in Lusaka’s Kamwala South. He is believed to be behind the mushrooming number of bogus Ugandan herbalists who have been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public who are desperate for mystical help,” Mr. Nshinka explained.

He added that Lubega’s stay in Zambia was marred by controversies, including scams where he portrayed himself on various platforms including social media, as a wealthy man who owned various properties, including construction companies in Zambia and South Africa and expensive automobiles, when in fact not.

“He used fake profiles to appear credible to the many unsuspecting members of the public he defrauded.

Mr. Nshinka said Mr Lubega was in February 2018 arrested and prosecuted for the offence of abrogating the conditions stipulated in his Spouse Permit and was subsequently convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of K5, 000, in default six months simple imprisonment, prompting the Department to begin the process of revoking the Spouse Permit.

He further said the 40 other herbalists remain detained, some pending prosecution and others deportation or removal.

But Don Lubega says in a Facebook Live video that he is not a herbalist and that the gathering was a wedding meeting.

“To my family and friends, sorry for the pain you have gone through, Am out and ok, but 100% no fraud charges and not a Sangoma.”

“It was a wedding meeting, then detained because of not getting permission from the police.”

“It was a setup. They invited me to a wedding meeting and before the meeting could take off, police came in and they did not allow us to talk and straight to prison without explaining, and, no court hearing.”

“My brother, just know that there are Ugandans who are in this because of enmity, hatred and they want me down, but I know how I made it and I will maintain it by God’s grace.”

While celebrating his release at a posh hangout, Lubega had to use Facebook live to show his fans that he was indeed out and enjoying life as usual, as he enjoyed his meal, several sticks of Nyama Choma were hanging right in his face.

He then told his fans to wait for him on December 28 and for his buddies in South Africa, he will be there this Sunday.