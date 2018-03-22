President Edgar Lungu has said that he is in good health and working to deliver to the expectations of the people of Zambia, contrary to media reports suggesting that he is not well. President Lungu said that he has never hidden his state of health and that he will always inform the nation when need be.
The Head of State said that he was saddened that some people have continued wishing him ill when he is fit to run the country. President Lungu was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony to mark the construction of Maina Soko Medical Center in Lusaka.
Meanwhile, President Lungu has said that he will not fire any of his Ministers to impress those calling for him to dismiss some of them on corruption allegations.
The President said he will lend a deaf ear to people calling on him to fire some of his Ministers.
He added that Zambians are watching the development projects by the PF Government and that posterity will judge those who are thirsty for power.
