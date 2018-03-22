Midfielder Enock Mwepu has revealed that Chipolopolo are very relieved to have beaten Zimbabwe on Wednesday and qualified for Saturday’s Four-Nations Finals.

Chipolopolo rallied twice in a dramatic semifinal clash at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola that sparked with goals in the second half when Zambia defender Isaac Shamujompa conceded a 47th minute own goal to give Zimbabwe a 1-0 lead.

Justin Shonga equalized in the 64th minute but Zimbabwe reclaimed the lead in the 73rd minute through Talent Chawapiwa before Lazarus Kambole restored parity in stoppage time to see the match decided on post-match penalties.

Kambole’s then clinched it for Zambia in sudden death of the shootouts after Cliff Moyo had missed for Zimbabwe.

“I think we have a good team, with good character, with a positive attitude and we told each other that we cannot lose this game because the nation will be on us,” Mwepu said.

“But we kept that confidence in ourselves until the final whistle and thank God for that goal.”

Zambia will now face South Africa in the final at 18h00 on Saturday at Levy Stadium while Zimbabwe and Angola will play for bronze at 15h00.

“We just had one day together to seriously train for Zimbabwe but now we have two days recover to train and I believe we will be better against South Africa,” Mwepu said.