Police in Lusaka arrested 207 more students in the Evelyn Hone riot which happened last night at about 23 Hours.

Police say this brings the total number of those arrested to 333.

The students were protesting against delays by TEVETA to release their 2017 end year exam results.

Among the 207 arrested last night, 119 are male while 88 are female students.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo said the students were repelled from going to the main road and later caused damage to the infrastructure at their school particularly the institutional Clinic and Administration block.

Mrs Katongo said the students further pulled down the wall fence that demarcates Evelyn Hone and NIPA and the one that demarcates Evelyn Hone and ZICAS.

“We have information that some of the students from NIPA participated in the confusion while there was none from ZICAS. Officers are still screening the students so as to establish the number of those coming from other institutions,” Mrs Katongo said.

All are detained in police custody.

“We wish to advise the students at Evelyn Hone especially their Students Union to find amicable ways of addressing their grievance and the best approach would be to engage relevant authorities. As Police, we are not going to tolerate any lawlessness and those found outside the boundaries of what the Law provides for will be dealt with accordingly.”