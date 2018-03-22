The LSA Group has defended its Group Chairman Lawrence Sikutwa from accusations that he is using his influence in the Industrial Development Corporation Board to make risky business decisions.

Some online reports have indicated that Dr Sikutwa, as a member of the IDC board influenced the board to convert his Madison’s deposits in Intermarket Banking Corporation into equity and have IDC resuscitate the ailing bank.

Other accusations are that Dr Sikutwa also made the IDC to buy a loss making Zam Palm business from Zambeef where he also sits as a board member, raising possible conflict of interest issues.

But LSA Group Communications Manager Patience Chisanga has defended Dr Sikutwa’s record saying his actions have been above aboard.

In a statement, Ms. Chisanga said Dr Sikutwa nolonger sits on the IDC board and that the LSA Group prides itself as being a well-run indigenous Group of Companies with good corporate governance at its core.

She said the Group observes a strict code of ethics and has never and does not seek business support through political patronage nor does the Group resort to underhand methods.

Ms. Chisanga stated that Dr. Sikutwa is himself apolitical and does not belong to any political party and refuses to mix business with politics.

“Professionalism is encouraged across the Group and the young men and women who work in the Group are among the most qualified in the sectors we operate in. We are proud of this. For your information, Dr. Sikutwa was first appointed to the IDC board by our late President Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata on 24 February 2014 and subsequently President Edgar Chagwa Lungu re-affirmed that appointment on 10 March 2015,” she said.

“During his tenure as a member of the IDC Board, Dr. Sikutwa was chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee and under his leadership the committee presided over the drafting and introduction of many administrative policies in the IDC and he remains proud that he chaired the meeting that deliberated on the IDC’s first 5-year Strategic Plan.

That stated, Dr. Sikutwa has no influence whatsoever on the IDC nor does the Group have any dealings with the IDC save for the joint interest they hold with others in the Zambia Industrial Commercial Bank (ZICB), the successor to Intermarket Banking Corporation.”

Ms. Chisanga said that in attempting to rescue Intermarket where LSA was one of the large depositors, the Bank of Zambia offered the large depositors who were caught up in Intermarket a number of options.

She added, “Payment of all depositors up to K200, 000, Corporate depositors with balances in excess of K200,000 could choose between a 40% haircut or conversion to equity provided that the balance was not less than K1 million and residual balances not converted were to be paid within 36 months from the commencement date of ZICB.”

“We chose to convert our deposits into equity on the basis of which the Group took a 6% interest in the new ZICB. A search at the Patents and Companies Registry (PACRA) would reveal the other shareholders in ZICB as the information is public. Further, at the time the issue of the Intermarket Bank rescue scheme was floated by the Bank of Zambia, Dr. Sikutwa had already vacated his seat on the IDC Board. The Bank of Zambia and IDC can be contacted to verify this,” she said.

Ms. Chisanga said the LSA Group would welcome any investigation into its affairs now or in the future.

Below is the full statement

