Standard Chartered Bank in conjunction with Liverpool Football Club have brought former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar in Zambia for the standard chartered tournament to be played at Falls View Arena in Lusaka.

Grobbelaar, upon arriving in Zambia at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport stated that, the tournament is important because it will give an opportunity to winners to visit and learn about Liverpool FC.

He explained that the winners of the standard chartered trophy will go to Liverpool, United Kingdom to watch Liverpool FC live at Anfield Stadium.

The Liverpool legend explained that the tournament will attract unforgettable experiences to the participants adding that, it will link Zambians and many other countries with Anfield.

He however, thanked Standard Chartered for the great partnership the club and the Bank has enjoyed since 2010.

Grobbelaar who is also former Zimbabwean International Footballer will be in the country until Sunday 25th March, 2018.

He was at Liverpool FC in United Kingdom between 1981 and 1994.

Kenya, South Africa, Zambia are among the countries holding this tournament.