The Health Practitioners Council of Zambia (HPCZ) has with immediate effect closed the School of Health Sciences at Luboto University in Luanshya for illegally offering health related course affecting over 300 students.

HPCZ Public Relations Officer Terry Musonda said the closure was necessitated by a breach of provision in the Health Professions Act no. 24 of 2009.

Mr Musonda said the University beginning last year in May started offering health related courses without a practicing certificate from the council.

He told Journalists that the council received a tip from members of the public which led to investigations and the ultimate closure of the department.

Mr. Musonda indicated that Lubuto University had failed to meet the minimum requirements such as qualified teaching staff and laboratory facilities among others.

And University Vice Chancellor Micheal Mukonge admitted to having offered illegal programs but that he had written to HPCZ and was still waiting for a response.

Dr. Mukonge stated that over 300 students both in second and first semesters have been affected under public health, Clinical medicine, environmental health and bio chemistry courses.

Lubuto University has however continued to operate it for other courses offered under the schools of business, education and criminal law.