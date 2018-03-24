Roan Member of parliament Chishimba Kambwili has said that he is shocked to learn that the the Zambian government is indicating that they want to evacuate him when only yesterday, numerous attempts where made by state operatives and their surrogates to forcefully remove him from his preferred medical facility and take him to an unknown destination against his medical team’s advice.
Posting on his Facebook page this morning, the former Information Minister said that his family has not been consulted and is therefore, not aware of plans to evacuate him, adding that Government should instead spend resources on the evacuation of the poor who have been on the waiting list.
“Let the resources that were meant to be spent on my treatment be channeled to my suffering brothers and sisters that have been waiting to be evacuated to India and South Africa for years on end. As for me, I’m only pleading for state clearance not finance since well wishers have already offered to fund my trip for specialist treatment to South Africa,” read the statement
Below is the full statement
I HAVE NOT BEEN EVACUATED
Goodmorning fellow country men and women!
This morning when I woke up from my hospital bed, my wife drew my attention to a statement which was purportedly issued by the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, where it was claimed that the Zambian Government’s arrangements to evacuate me for specialist medical treatment have reached an advanced stage.
From the onset,I must inform the nation that my family has not been consulted and is therefore, not aware of such plans as they have just learnt about the same through the usual online stories that are taking rounds on the internet.
That said, I must state that in the absence of official government procedures and communication in handling evacuations, I’m restrained to give a comprehensive response regarding the same because from what I know the Ministry of Health or any senior official from the government should have been the first ones to contact my family before any statement is issued especially by the mission in Pretoria.
However, based on what’s being propagated online by our mission in Pretoria, though physically weak and in hospital as you all know, I’m compelled to respond to enable the public appreciate my unfortunate circumstances.
Firstly, it shocks me to see that today, the Zambian government is indicating that they want to evacuate me when only yesterday, numerous attempts where made by state operatives and their surrogates to forcefully remove me from my preferred medical facility and take me to an unknown destination against my medical team’s advice.
Secondly, when I returned from treatment from the same place where they claim they want to take me today, I was unlawfully detained at Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport in Ndola despite my numerous pleas that was not in the best of health. I informed the state operatives involved in that specific operation that I was coming from treatment and therefore required some time to recover in order for me to respond to their concerns but they wouldn’t have any of it. They proceeded to execute their plans and that’s how I ended up being detained at Lusaka’s Woodlands Police station the following day, after which my condition deteriorated rapidly resulting in me being where I am today – laying helplessly in a hospital bed.
Against this cruel background, I’m left to wonder and ask myself as to what has changed now? Why is the Zambian government all of a sudden eager to “save” my life which they have recklessly risked so much for the past three days? How can I entrust my medical condition and wellbeing by surrendering myself in the hands of such people who have showed nothing but total disregard and respect for my condition, rights and family insofar as my present circumstance is concerned?
Nonetheless, I’m grateful to my brother, President Edgar Lungu for this gesture as reported by the mission in Pretoria but seeing that there is a long waiting-list of more deserving and poor Zambians that need specialist treatment abroad. I propose that the poor Zambians on the waiting-list be considered first.
My life is just as important as that of the suffering majority on the waiting-list hence my decision to let allow the government to prioritize the poor people and not me. Let the resources that were meant to be spent on my treatment be channeled to my suffering brothers and sisters that have been waiting to be evacuated to India and South Africa for years on end. As for me, I’m only pleading for state clearance not finance since well wishers have already offered to fund my trip for specialist treatment to South Africa.
Lastly, I wish to express my gratitude for the prayers and support my family and I have received from Zambians from all walks of life during this period of pain and anguish. I’m eternally grateful. God bless Zambia!
Issued by the office of Hon. Dr. Chishimba Kambwili MP.
Lol wow….. Politics!!!! What a filthy game!!!
oh how the tables have turned. Look who’s playing the victim now
I like his statement! Can the Minister of Health please ensure that the funds that were quickly made available for this evacuation be used on a poor patient who has been on the waiting list for medical treatment.Money has been found!
Very good move,,, Emmanuel mwamba was very ready to do what he does best!! To kill and murder
Am sure Mwamba and guy were eagerly waiting with untraceable lethal Russian medication in Joburg to take care of BUFFOON CK…they would have had 24/7 access to him out of the country.
This is the stupidity of this reckless govt of Lazy Lungu and his oppressive police force…they create their own problems if you gave him bond you wouldn’t have had this problem now you want to wait millions on him. You have no shame attempting to evacuate people for such illnesses.
Mwamba was quick going to the media. Here CK is right, you can’t plan evacuation without family consent. Even in Mwanawasa and Sata’s Case Dr. Miti (the thief) was in contact with the sata family before evacuation was agreed upon and we did not come to hear about in the media until sata was in South Africa . But these ones? Awe sure!!!
That silly boy Tayali now doesn’t know what to write on his silly page, just 24 hours ago he was stating that BUFFOON CK was faking it today he has U-turned…the boy is a lamb playing a dangerous game with wolves and lions. Remember Chanda Chamba…you will be left alone Tayali you parasite!!
It’s not an insult, but I wonder why we have UNZA medical school if all they do is give Panador. Ain’t our doctors ashamed that high profile patients are taken to South Africa??
Mr President, please assist counsel Amos Chanda if he is counsellable. He is demonizing people who have moved a motion to impeach you, which is not even an offence but something lawful and provided for in the constitution of Zambia. Whether the impeachment motion fails or not must not be his preoccupation, he is busy playing a useless role of sangoma predicting that the motion won’t go through. Why should that be his problem?
IDI0T IS TOO FAT.
HE IS ALREADY ON OXYGEN, HE KNOWS HE HAS JUST SUFFERED A MINI STROKE BECAUSE OF OVERWEIGHT LIKE LEVY MWANAWASA BEFORE HIM.
CK WAS IN SOUTH AFRICA LAST WEEK. FOR WHAT?
HE CAME TO SEE DOCTORS.
THEY TOLD HIM THAT WITH UNCONTROLLABLE BP, DIABETES, LACK EXERCISES LIKE OUR PRESIDENT.. HIS MEDICAL PROGNOSIS WAS DIRE, HE KNOWS.
MORGAN TSVANGIRAI was beaten to near death by Mugabe. Did he say no to Mugabe’s evacuation gesture to South Africa?
i think people have missed out the point here, he can afford to pay for the evacuation, what he needs is just clearance; instead of spending money on him when he can afford evacuation himself spend money on the more deserving patients, the poor who can not afford, think about this you will realise this is a noble thing to do…
Good decision C.K
He is now acting like a prima donna. Political drama of the highest order.
Not forgetting he is under arrest and now the order of the police. I think this is an escape of the harsh reality awaiting him.
How is he acting like a Prima Donna…isn’t Lazy Lungu’s Police who refused him bond on medical grounds. Why should they be eager to evacuate him when they wanted him in UTH…this man can pay for his own medication that’s why he is in a Private hospital.
That’s his choice.
The family must have been constituted before announcing the evacuation. Respect families.
This is like the Bembas have said: “Umulimo bashikutumine icilambu lupi”. Ouch!
Just give him a billboard. Like Lusambo and Mwanakatwe every Zambian should have a billboard.
CK says, “when I returned from treatment from the same place where they claim they want to take me today, I was unlawfully detained at the Airport in Ndola despite my numerous pleas that was not in the best of health. I informed……”.
Excuse me!
Why did you not produce a medical or doctors report?
Which authority would admit verbal sick notes?
Shut up car Chi colour iwe. Am very much PF than you car tall lay who is in love of the party coz you are eating with them. This is not how you treat someone.
The happenings in the PF party which some of us have voted for from its inception is quite saddening. PF needs to change its political trajectory for it to seriously win reelection in 2021. Need to heed the KBF otherwise we’re many with our families who watching from the terraces. Tafili bwino to say the truth
Kambwili was drama,faking illness
I do not know this man but excellent and wise response. Even if one is an MP, it’s not a right that when you I’ll then evacuation to foreign medical facility is guaranteed. Most of these MPs are already rich through corrupt practices. It should not even be a presidential decision because every life is equally important. As such, if it’s a right for MPs and other high flying government officials, then it should also be a right for each and every Zambian. Enough of this unholy abuse of tax payers hard earned money!!
Ba Kambwili God Almighty be with you always and recover soon. No weapon fashioned against you will prosper. A thousand may fall at your side and ten thousand at your right hand: but it shall not come near you. Psalms 91: 7-16
Dr. Kambwili as long as you continue playing victim, entertaining negative emotions and getting frustrated over everything ; as well as reading everything as black and white, you cannot get better, no matter the medicine admitted on you. Since you are highly learned, do a research on the causes of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, depression and Arthritis; you will find that they are caused by keeping by keeping grudges, playing victim, constant wrong interpretation of stimuli in and around your life. No willingness to let go of negative thing and wrong things that people have dont to you. Put a smile on your face and think positively. Be GRATEFUL FOR WHAT YOU HAVE. Don’t listen to wrong destructive commentary . What you say and believe about you is more important than…
I think he has his personal reasons why he doesn’t want government plans to evacuate him. The government should therefore not force him and similarly, the government should not be blamed for not caring enough for him. From where I am sitting, it’s like Hon. Kambwili has scored a psychological edge over government with his response and back-up plan of evacuation involving “well-wishers”. If it was a game of chess, I would say that is a good tactical move where you castle the two pieces and in the process checkmates the king who doesn’t know what hit him. My thoughts exactly.