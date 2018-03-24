Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Jean Kapata says a comprehensive policy framework is critical to effective and efficient land administration and management.

Ms. Kapata said Zambia has not had a comprehensive national land policy since independence.

She explained that it is for this reason that in September 2015, government re-started the land policy making process which had stalled in 2006 on account of the Constitutional Review process whose outcomes were considered critical to guide land policy management.

The Minister said this when she delivered a ministerial statement on the outcome of the National validation meeting for the draft national land policy which was held in January 2018.

She explained that an extensive consultation process was undertaken to ensure wide stakeholder participation in the process.

The Minister said traditional leaders rejected the draft policy because there was no mention of Chiefs in the policy document thereby, implying that the institution of Chieftaincy was being abolished.

She added that, the document implied that chiefs had no role in land administration and management.

The Minister further stated that none of the submissions by the traditional leaders had been taken on board and that they were not consulted throughout the process.

Ms. Kapata stated that she appeared before the House of Chiefs to avail the policy document and receive further comments prior to the National Validation meeting.

She explained that the meeting was also intended to provide an opportunity for chiefs to make observations on how the revised draft had responded to the feedback raised.

Ms. Kapata revealed that the meeting was positive with chiefs indicating that the draft presented was an improvement from the previous draft shared with a promise to write to her ministry with more comments and suggestions.

She further explained that having not received further written comments from the House of Chiefs, her Ministry proceeded to plan for the National Validation meeting.

She disclosed that the reaction by the traditional leaders during the National Validation meeting was saddening as the objective of validating the document with key stakeholders was not achieved.

Ms. Kapata howeve,r noted that despite this set back her Ministry remains committed to finalising the process and will continue to seek opportunities to engage with traditional leaders who are key stakeholders.

She explained that her Ministry will engage in positive dialogue and iron out any misunderstanding that may have occurred in coming up with a national land policy that will stand the test of time.