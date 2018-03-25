Nkana start to the 2018 FAZ Super Division season began on a dramatic note on Sunday when Forest Rangers failed to turn up for their rescheduled Week 20 game at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

The two parties had agreed to play their Week 20 match today after Forest’s Week 2 match against Zesco United was postponed and the visitors could not also host Nkana in their delayed Week 1 match due to logistical reasons.

And when Forest failed to turn up in Kitwe for the reverse fixture, referee Michael Lialabi abandoned the match after 15h00.

“It is now up to FAZ to make a ruling. As far as the referee is concerned, he has called off the game because the other team has failed to show up,” match commissioner Aaron Nkole said.

Meanwhile, Power Dynamos stayed top of the table after a 1-0 away win over promoted National Assembly at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.

Power midfielder Larry Bwalya scored the game’s lone goal in the 50th minute.

Buffaloes stayed second only on goal difference on 9 points after they beat Nakambala Leopards 1-0 at home in Lusaka courtesy of an Eddie Sinyangwe 45th minute goal.

2018 FAZ Super Division

Week 2

25/03/2018

National Assembly 0-Power Dynamos 1

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0-Kitwe United 1

Green Buffaloes 1-Nakambala Leopards 0

Kabwe Warriors 1-Red Arrows 1

Lumwana Radiants 2-Lusaka Dynamos 2

Napsa Stars 0-Nchanga Rangers 2

New Monze Swallows1-Nkwazi 2

26/03/2018

Zanaco-Green Eagles

25/03/2018

Week 20

Nkana-Forest Rangers*

Not played.Forest failed to travel