Minister of Labour Joyce Simukoko has said that, according to the 2017 statistics released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), Government has created over 3 million jobs in the formal and informal sectors.
Speaking today during the PF Interactive Forum in Lusaka, Mrs. Simukoko also stated the need for employees to belong to trade unions.
And the Minister of Labour has said that most employees in the country have a poor reading culture and do not know their rights at work places. Mrs. Simukoko added that employees usually want to be head over their employers which is not right because government’s role is to regulate both parties and ensure they are heard fairly.
She said that government is currently working towards improving social security which is an important component that has been neglected in the past.
In your 3 million jobs Are including the seasonal labourer jobs that come with road and other building building projects ?
Pleas show us statistics of permanent jobs.
Those figures look very suspicious.
Maybe the minister has included in this figure the 2.75 million jobs that have gone to the Chinese, or the jobs created in foreign countries when Lungu visits.
The only right thing you doing is the funeral scheme and giving us the workers the National Health Insurance as we signed in 2012!
If this true one wonders where PF are taking all the incometax collected….for arguments sake say everyone of those 3 million workers pays $20 income tax/p month , that is $60,000000 per month in employee income tax alone per month ???
Do not announce things like this lady minister. Greedy ZRA is now going to be very excited kikikikiki.
Wishful thinking. Nonsense!!
The minister’s figures cant be taken seriously and one can only hope that the figure is erroneously attributed to the CSO. We know for sure that most sectors of outer economy have either been stagnant or shrinking. Could the hon minister give us the breakdown by sector? Three million is not a joke. It represents about a quarter of the current Zambia’s population.
Hahaha,… They claim to have created jobs but majority of Zambians can’t find jobs. Landeni bwino ba minister, Maybe majority of Zambians are blind not to see those jobs!