The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has dragged Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili to court. When the matter came up, the state presented thirty-four counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime before Lusaka magistrate Mwaka Mikalile.

Among the offenses on the indictment is that on August 18th, 2016, Mr. Kambwili had 495 thousand Kwacha in his account that is suspected to be proceeds of crime. The Roan Parliamentary is in another account accused of having been in possession of 180 thousand Kwacha, property suspected to be proceeds of crime. All the money mentioned in the thirty-four counts is said to have been in an account that is domiciled at the Zambia National Commercial Bank.

When the matter come up Monday morning, Magistrate Mikalile said the suspect was not before court. The court was further informed that though Mr. Kambwili is in hospital, he is under the custody of the police. It was at this point that Magistrate Mikalile adjourned the matter to Thursday this week for plea.