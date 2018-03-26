Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has described as mockery, plans by President Edgar Lungu to evacuate him to South Africa for specialist treatment.

Mr Kambwili who said he is feeling much better now said the whole evacuation was suspicious because President Lungu has never allegedly cared for him health.

He maintained that government would do well to spend the money it wanted to evacuate him to South Africa on the poor people who have been on the waiting list.

Mr Kambwili was speaking to Hot FM Radio from his hospital bed at CfB Medical Centre in Lusaka on Monday morning.

“I was treated against medical ethics because as I was being arrested, government and the police knew exactly that my PB and my sugar levels were very high. And I was denied medical attention, I was locked up in a room that had no ventilation, where there was no where to sit and I had to stand right in front of a window so that I access air from the window,” Mr. Kambwili said.

He said it was therefore shocking that the people who caused his medical condition to worsen by detaining him were the same people who wanted to evacuate him to South Africa.

The Roan MP said the plans by government to evacuate him to South Africa for medical treatment last week was suspicious.

He further stressed that he will not commenting on key national issues despite facing 39 charges in court.

Mr Kambwili said he is ready to face the state in court and described the 38 charges as trumped up.

“What they did was to go to my bank records and get bank records as far back as 2010. So those 39 charges are basically the deposits I used to make which they say are suspicious which is really laughable,” Mr Kambwili said.