Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili has described as mockery, plans by President Edgar Lungu to evacuate him to South Africa for specialist treatment.
Mr Kambwili who said he is feeling much better now said the whole evacuation was suspicious because President Lungu has never allegedly cared for him health.
He maintained that government would do well to spend the money it wanted to evacuate him to South Africa on the poor people who have been on the waiting list.
Mr Kambwili was speaking to Hot FM Radio from his hospital bed at CfB Medical Centre in Lusaka on Monday morning.
“I was treated against medical ethics because as I was being arrested, government and the police knew exactly that my PB and my sugar levels were very high. And I was denied medical attention, I was locked up in a room that had no ventilation, where there was no where to sit and I had to stand right in front of a window so that I access air from the window,” Mr. Kambwili said.
He said it was therefore shocking that the people who caused his medical condition to worsen by detaining him were the same people who wanted to evacuate him to South Africa.
The Roan MP said the plans by government to evacuate him to South Africa for medical treatment last week was suspicious.
He further stressed that he will not commenting on key national issues despite facing 39 charges in court.
Mr Kambwili said he is ready to face the state in court and described the 38 charges as trumped up.
“What they did was to go to my bank records and get bank records as far back as 2010. So those 39 charges are basically the deposits I used to make which they say are suspicious which is really laughable,” Mr Kambwili said.
CK is just faking it. He managed to dupe the opposition into believing that he was on the verge of death by wearing a mask in hospital. In Zambia, oxygen masks are associated with serious illness; with someone who is running out of breath; who is about to die and that is why the opposition heard descended on his hospital bed like flies on a rotten flesh when they heard about an oxygen mask. They thought the fellow was dying. Yes, his BP might have short up as a result of confinement in a cell. The doctors at UTH could have easily given an objective assessment of his illness that is why he was so reluctant to go there. His family knew the trick. Which relative would turn down an offer for speciality treatment abroad?
Dear Malingerer Kambwili. Mockery begets Mockery.
For someone supposedly on the verge of death, Kambwili is still barking loudly, and playing politics.
This man will argue for eternity to be allowed through the gates of heaven.
Anyway, ‘get well’ soon baby Cobra.
We need to be reading articles on new industries being set up, actions being taken to reduce child mortality, setting up bursaries for kids from disadvantaged backgrounds, what incentives are being given to teachers, local innovators and entrepreneurs etc. Alas, we are being fed with irrelevant stories of one Kambwili, thanks to the incompetence and clueless person at the helm of this country.
Mr Kambwili, I know for sure you got dirt on most Govt officials. Therefore sir I believe you.
CK is playing stupid theatrics. Yes he has diabetes, hypertension and all but what he is doing now is pure drama. The chap must stop playing drama and answer to the corruption charges. anyone who thinks CK is clean and did not steal from the poor people of our country is being disingenuous or outright stupid. That others within PF stole shouldn’t stop us from demanding answers on how he got his wealth. CK stole period. CK is a thief. He shouldn’t scare us about his death. We or rather the poor people of our country wont get worse because one fat, oversized thief who has an oversized ego has died. am sick of this CK
Leave hospital and go to court. it’s normal for criminal investigation officer to get bank statements of the suspect. Kabwindi wisamwa icalo cabanabene