A one month old baby has died after allegedly being slept over by its mother.

Kapiri Mposhi Police Officer Commanding Munembo Mubita has confirmed the incident today.

Mr. Mubita said the baby allegedly died from suffocation after being slept over by its mother at the family’s residence in Ndeke Compound over the weekend.

He said the relatives took the baby’s remains to Nkole area where they hurriedly wanted to bury it without reporting the matter to police and other relevant authorities.

Mr. Munembo said police however managed to seize the body from its relatives before it could be buried after a tip off from members of the public.

The remains of the baby have since been deposited at Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

“We received information of a couple that wanted to bury its dead baby which reportedly died after the mother slept over it and we managed to retrieve the body from the family and we have launched investigations as we suspect foul play in this matter,” Mr. Mubita said.

The police command has since withheld the names of the parents until investigations are concluded.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mubita has advised the public to report cases of death to relevant authorities before burying the remains of the deceased.

He said it was illegal for people to bury the remains of someone who dies from home without notifying the police and other relevant authorities to investigate and certify the cause death.