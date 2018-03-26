Videos and Audios President Lungu Surprise Visit to the House of the Aged March 26, 2018 2 139 views Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Related Posts:President Lungu surprise Lusaka Amateur ClubHighlands Park confirm Collins Mbesuma, Surprise Moriri exitSurprise – Godfrey Miyanda Makes Front Page in Zambian Sunday Mail!Cleo Ice Queen and Kaladoshas surprise their fans with new single “Umbrella”A male adult aged 62 jumps off Findeco house Loading...
This is what Edgar should have been doing since April 2017.
Abit too late to clean up dirty stains from his drunken aids like Kaiser, Mumbi Fimo Fimo….
Mingle with OLD-wise minds.
E.i Not AGED please, we use “OLD” people.
Aged are things like eggs. Learn morals.
That is Great Mr. President.