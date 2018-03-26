Zambia Airports Corporation Limited notes that there are pictures of an airport on social media purporting to be for the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Terminal 2. We would like to advise members of the public that the airport depicted in the pictures is not of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Terminal 2. KKIA Terminal 2 is still under construction and is currently 77 per cent complete. The current construction progress at KKIA is as follows:

New Passenger Terminal 77% Hotel 67% Air Traffic control tower 86% President pavillion 78% Cargo Terminal 85% Commercial Complex-Airport Shopping Mall and Airport Office park 45%

The overall completion is at 70% and the completion date is October 2019. ZACL endeavours to keep members of the public informed and updated on the progress of the construction as well as other news and activities relating to the Corporation which is done daily through our various social media platforms. We also kindly urge members of the public to only recognise information officially released by the Corporation as being a true representation of current affairs.