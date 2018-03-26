Zambia Airports Corporation Limited notes that there are pictures of an airport on social media purporting to be for the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Terminal 2. We would like to advise members of the public that the airport depicted in the pictures is not of the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport Terminal 2. KKIA Terminal 2 is still under construction and is currently 77 per cent complete. The current construction progress at KKIA is as follows:
|New Passenger Terminal
|77%
|Hotel
|67%
|Air Traffic control tower
|86%
|President pavillion
|78%
|Cargo Terminal
|85%
|Commercial Complex-Airport Shopping Mall and Airport Office park
|45%
The overall completion is at 70% and the completion date is October 2019. ZACL endeavours to keep members of the public informed and updated on the progress of the construction as well as other news and activities relating to the Corporation which is done daily through our various social media platforms. We also kindly urge members of the public to only recognise information officially released by the Corporation as being a true representation of current affairs.
So show us the exact plan and how did it cost to build terminal 2. We need to know this is a public asset and not a PF asset.
Crooks and criminals
ZACL is not pf or government. They’re just warning you about fake photos created by upnd zwd.
It is of no good when we, ourselves, are the architects of our own demise; when we steal from our own pockets, and later turn around and lie to ourselves.
Great pictures though. I wouldn’t mind if Zambia Airports Corporation used them as an inspiration for KKIA.
@Nine Chale those great pictures cost the Tanzanian Government only $9.4m and took 3 years to build and was a loan from the same funders as the Zambian one. However, our bill is over $425m. It’s already been 3 years! I’m sure ours will be better that Heathrow!