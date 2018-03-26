

Innovative Zambian Youths Organization (IZYO) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Maimba says the institution will this year host a YESBUD entrepreneurship summit for young people .

Mr. Maimba said this is in an effort to contribute to governments’ efforts to close the unemployment gap among youths in the country.

He said the international summit will be centered on innovation and entrepreneurship to help young entrepreneurs develop new skills.

Mr. Malimba stated that the two day entrepreneurship summit will be held on 5th to 6th April, 2018.

He was speaking during a presentation on the forth coming summit in Lusaka today.

Mr. Maimba stated that the summit will comprise of representatives from international business organisations, Non-governmental agencies and the general public who share a common interest in practical solutions in entrepreneurship, innovation and small business development.

And one of the sponsors Q Systems Zambia Chief Operations Officer, Suneel Burra said there is need for youths to advantage of the summit and the available resources to make a difference in their lives.

Mr. Burra said during the summit youths will be helped on an individual level by not only empowering them with knowledge but also creating a sense of responsibility and confidence in dealing with employment challenges.