Government has said that the impeachment motion submitted by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to Parliament is misconceived and an abuse of the procedures of the National Assembly.
Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya said that the allegations contained in the notice of motion do not amount to any impeachable offense recognized in any system of Government.
Ms. Siliya has explained that the allegations contained in the motion neither fall within the scope of impeachable offenses, nor meet the test of substantiality.
Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Ms. Siliya noted that the allegations set out value judgement and opinions which they are entitled to, adding that a difference in opinion and the opposition’s discontent with the Government cannot form the basis of impeachment.
Ms. Siliya also said that the abdication by the opposition to represent their electorate and instead advance the wishes of one person represents breach of trust that the electorate reposed in them.
And Patriotic Front Chairman for Legal Affairs, Brian Mundubile said that the impeachment motion contains generalities and other matters that are already before the Courts.
And yesterday, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo charged that the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu lacks objectivity and is merely the UPND’s continued persecution of the Head of State and promotion of tribalism, .
“We do not support the UPND motion of impeachment against President Lungu because it lacks objectivity, is onerous and promotes tribalism and undermines national security,” Mr Tembo said yesterday in Lusaka.
Mr Tembo said the impeachment also amounts to persecution of the Head of State and is a fishing expedition among other issues, therefore the party will not be associated with it in any form.
Mr Tembo said UPND should note that there is a thin line between holding the Head of State accountable and persecuting him.
Mr Tembo said the only offence which President Lungu had so far committed and would be to constitute a sound ground for impeachment is violation of article 122 of the Republican Constitution as regards the independence of the Judiciary.
He cited threats issued against the judges of the Constitutional Court warning them not to decide against him over his eligibility to stand for a third term is being challenged before the said court.
He said the UPND impeachment motion only contained the relevant violation of article 122 of the Constitution as its ground.
“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are in the business of holding the Head of State accountable and it has subsequently become apparent to us that our colleagues in the UPND are in the business of persecuting the Head of State.
“It is for this reason that we saw it necessary to categorically distance ourselves, as PeP, from the UPND motion for the proposed impeachment of President Lungu going to allow ourselves to be part and parcel of the UPND’s inherent desire to settle old political scores under the guise of providing checks and balances,” said Mr Tembo.
Impeachment is like a loud bark without a vicious bite. Chances of Trump getting toppled over the Stormy Daniels affair are higher than ECL getting impeached on corruption charges.
The presidential office is measured on the fulfillment of state duties in favour of the entire nation, not according to the aspirations of a specific group of individuals.
Well said Dora! Please go on………………..also the process to limit the number of times a candidate can stand in presidential elections is an intellectually bankrupt idea! And a clear affront to democracy!
WEll said? Nonsense. Leave the judging of the impeachment to the Speaker and MPs. Why should government condemn a legal procedure?
Government’s statement is misconceived and is an abuse of the constitution
Nine Chale – This is why I say to you that you are like a woman whose husband always batters you bloody every time he comes home drunk and when your neighbor decides to call the Police you are the selfsame person who stops them and says he batters me because he loves me very much.
Dont try to justify corruption by typing that rubbish whilst attempting to sit on the fence.
In other words what she is saying is that alleged corruption or pilfering from taxpayers is not impeachable ….wasted years indeed..these two parties PF and UPND compliment each other; one can not spin to their advantage and the other is happy to try their luck without any strategy.
Why is government involving itself in political party matters? The PF should issue statements that attack UPND not government. Learn to separate issues you unschooled politicians
We know that Hichilema is very bitter, so allow his motion to be debated so that he has no excuse for further lamentations. He’s a very evil man, very egoistic. Now his schemes are being laid bare. The only reason Hichilema petitioned the election results was because he wanted chaos. His supporters had started killing people, even his fellow Tongas in the Defense and Security Forces were very partisan. Then Hichilema petitioned as a scheme to further weaken governance. He wanted a person who could not appoint or fire anybody to assume the Presidency
But what he forgot was that there was no speaker at that because Matibini was dissolved together with his parliament. Other chiefs started calling Edgar to ask whether they could also instruct their subjects to beat and kill Tongas in their chiefdoms. Hichilema and Chemical Mukuni have never regretted what their supporters did. Very shameful