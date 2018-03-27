

Government has said that the impeachment motion submitted by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to Parliament is misconceived and an abuse of the procedures of the National Assembly.

Chief Government Spokesperson, Dora Siliya said that the allegations contained in the notice of motion do not amount to any impeachable offense recognized in any system of Government.

Ms. Siliya has explained that the allegations contained in the motion neither fall within the scope of impeachable offenses, nor meet the test of substantiality.

Speaking to journalists in Lusaka, Ms. Siliya noted that the allegations set out value judgement and opinions which they are entitled to, adding that a difference in opinion and the opposition’s discontent with the Government cannot form the basis of impeachment.

Ms. Siliya also said that the abdication by the opposition to represent their electorate and instead advance the wishes of one person represents breach of trust that the electorate reposed in them.

And Patriotic Front Chairman for Legal Affairs, Brian Mundubile said that the impeachment motion contains generalities and other matters that are already before the Courts.

And yesterday, Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) president Sean Tembo charged that the impeachment motion against President Edgar Lungu lacks objectivity and is merely the UPND’s continued persecution of the Head of State and promotion of tribalism, .

“We do not support the UPND motion of impeachment against President Lungu because it lacks objectivity, is onerous and promotes tribalism and undermines national security,” Mr Tembo said yesterday in Lusaka.

Mr Tembo said the impeachment also amounts to persecution of the Head of State and is a fishing expedition among other issues, therefore the party will not be associated with it in any form.

Mr Tembo said UPND should note that there is a thin line between holding the Head of State accountable and persecuting him.

Mr Tembo said the only offence which President Lungu had so far committed and would be to constitute a sound ground for impeachment is violation of article 122 of the Republican Constitution as regards the independence of the Judiciary.

He cited threats issued against the judges of the Constitutional Court warning them not to decide against him over his eligibility to stand for a third term is being challenged before the said court.

He said the UPND impeachment motion only contained the relevant violation of article 122 of the Constitution as its ground.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we are in the business of holding the Head of State accountable and it has subsequently become apparent to us that our colleagues in the UPND are in the business of persecuting the Head of State.

“It is for this reason that we saw it necessary to categorically distance ourselves, as PeP, from the UPND motion for the proposed impeachment of President Lungu going to allow ourselves to be part and parcel of the UPND’s inherent desire to settle old political scores under the guise of providing checks and balances,” said Mr Tembo.