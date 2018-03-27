Nkana have collected their first league win of the 2018 season without kicking the ball.

FAZ has awarded the record 12-timechampions a walkover victory following Sunday’s rescheduled Week 20 game against Forest Rangers following a no-show by the latter at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Forest failed to travel for the game in Kitwe as Nkana warmed-up for the Ndola side.

The match officials were in position before the 3 points were handed after Forest failed to appear at kickoff time.

Nkana now visit National Assembly on Friday while Forest hosts Lumwana Radiants on Good Friday.

2018 FAZ Super Division

Week 2

25/03/2018

National Assembly 0-Power Dynamos 1(Larry Bwalya 50′)

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0-Kitwe United 1(Austin Muwowo 65′)

Green Buffaloes 1(Eddie Sinyangwe 45′)-Nakambala Leopards 0

Kabwe Warriors 1(Lyson Thole 3′)-Red Arrows 1(Derrick Mwansa 32′)

Lumwana Radiants 2(Cletus Mulolani 45′, Nawa Nawa 64′)-Lusaka Dynamos 2(Chris Mugalu 35′, Reuben Chansa 55′)

Napsa Stars 0-Nchanga Rangers 2(Martin Njobvu 40′,Peter Zulu 80′)

New Monze Swallows 1(Peter Nyirenda 60′)-Nkwazi 2(Edward Mwamba 21′, Shadreck Muyumbwa 62′)

26/03/2018

Zanaco 2(Martin Phiri 63′, Isaac Chansa 79′)-Green Eagles 0

25/03/2018

Week 20

Nkana*-Forest Rangers

*Nkana win three points after Forest failed to travel

Postponed

Zesco United-Forest Rangers

Nkana-Buildcon

FOUR NATIONS TOURNAMENT

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

21/03/2018

Semfinals

South Africa 1(Lebo Mothiba 53′)*-Angola 1(Djalma Campos 31′)

*South Africa win 6-5 pp

Zambia 2(Justin Shonga 64′,Lazarus Kambole 90′)*-Zimbabwe 2(Isaac Shamujompa 47’og, Talent Chawapiwa 73′)

*Zambia win 5-4 on pp

24/03/2018

3rd & 4th

Angola 2(Djalma Campos 44′, Adriano Nicolan 90′)*-Zimbabwe 2(Brian Amidu 21′,Talent Chawapiwa 52′)

*Angola win 4-2 on pp

Final

Zambia 0-South Africa 2(Percy Tau 16′,Lebo Mothiba 90′)

Zambia 0-South Africa 2 2018 TOP SCORERS

LEAGUE

26/03/2018

Alex Ngonga (Power Dynamos):2

Larry Bwalya (Power Dynamos):2

Isaac Chansa (Zanaco):1

Martin Phiri (Zanaco):1

Austin Muwowo (Kitwe United):1

Lyson Thole(Kabwe Warriors):1

Derrick Mwansa (Arrows):1

Cletus Mulolani(Lumwana):1

Nawa Nawa (Lumwana):1

Chris Mugalu(Lusaka Dynamos):1

Reuben Chansa (Lusaka Dynamos):1

Martin Njobvu (Nchanga):1

Peter Zulu (Nchanga):1

Peter Nyirenda(Monze Swallows):1

Edward Mwamba (Nkwazi):1

Shadreck Muyumbwa(Nkwazi):1

Eddie Sinyangwe(Buffaloes):1

Reagan Nguy (Power Dynamos):1

Peter Chinyama (Kabwe Youth):1

Patrick Kasongo(Kabwe Youth):1

Peter Mwangeni(National Assembly):1

Lameck Banda(Nakambala):1

Spencer Sautu (Eagles):1

Youremember Banda(Buffaloes):1

Aubrey Chella(Buffaloes):1

Bruce Musakanya(Arrows)

Josphat Kasusu (Arrows):1

CUP

10/03/2018

Idris Mbombo(Nkana):3

Bornwell Silengo (Zesco):3

Ronald Kampamba (Nkana):2

Lameck Banda (Zesco):1

Anthony Akumu (Zesco):1

Misheck Chaila(Zesco):1

Alex Mwamba (Napsa):1

Luka Lungu (Napsa): 1

Festus Mbewe (Nkana):1

Maisha Chavda(Zanaco):1

CONTINENTAL

18/03/2018

Adams Zikiru (Zesco): 4

Martin Phiri (Zanaco):3

Lazarus Kambole (Zesco):2

George Chilufya (Zanaco):1

Ernest Mbewe (Zanaco):1

Fackson Kapumbu(Zesco):1

Dieugo Apanene(Nkana):1

Winston Kalengo (Zesco):1

Lameck Banda(Zesco): 1

Mike Katiba (Green Buffaloes):1

Stephen Kabamba(Green Buffaloes):1

Ziyo Tembo(Zanaco): 1

Maisha Chavda (Zanaco):1

Solomon Sakala(Zesco):1*

*Own goal

INTERNATIONALS

24/03/2018

Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco):3

Lazarus Kambole(Zesco United):3

Justin Shonga(Orlando Pirates,South Africa):1

Isaac Shamujompa(Buildcon):1*

*Own goal