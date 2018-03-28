Bonang Matheba, the South African TV personality and entrepreneur is headed to Lusaka to attend the very first Champagne Picnic in Zambia, the newest addition to PR Girl Media’s calendar of premier events. The star has become a continental sensation featuring on Africa’s most popular Magazine covers and after the release of her hit reality show and autobiography, From A to B, tongues will not stop wagging about this mega celebrity.

The Lifestyle PR Agency, PR Girl Media has consistently introduced trend-setting events that showcase Zambia’s luxury and premium brands. “Bonang is quite the Ambassador for the potential and luxury that Africa has to offer so we are excited to show her Zambian talent, fashion and beauty. We trust that the message our country will put out to the rest of the world through her will echo on. We’re ready to see Zambia glow.” Managing Partners and sister-duo, Monde and Chishimba Nyambe confirming Matheba’s attendance at the champagne picnic.

The event will be an outdoor marvel in the plush gardens of the Taj Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka. Under the theme “splash your colour”, Lusaka’s socialites and celebrities are encouraged to attend in their most fashionable to indulge in a glamourous afternoon of champagne, gourmet food and music. Zambian leading fashion designer Esnoko will showcase a preview of his latest line scheduled to dèbut at SA Fashion Week in April 2018. Also present, musicians Kuni, Roberto, DJ El Mukuka and Sebastien Dutch will perform at the colorful experience.

Stella Artois, the recently launched premium beer has sponsored the event to highlight their support of the culinary industry in Zambia. More details of the event can be found on the PR Girl Media social media pages and event tickets can be purchased from The Wine Shop at Arcades or Centro Mall.