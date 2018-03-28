The Luapula Province Chiefs Council and Financial Sector Deepening Zambia (FSDZ) have signed a memorandum of understanding to launch the Financial Inclusion through the Traditional Leadership Project in the Province.

The project which is aimed at empowering and improving people’s lives in Luapula province will run for three years at a cost of UK £1.5 million pounds.

Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa says the signing of the Project is timely as traditional leaders have been facing challenges in their chiefdoms.

Mr. Chilangwa says government will ensure that the launch of the financial inclusion for Traditional Leaders project in the province succeeds and benefits go towards its intended purpose.

ZANIS reports that the provincial minister said this in a speech read on his behalf by Luapula Province Deputy Permanent Secretary Royd Chakaba during a meeting held at the Provincial Administration offices in the conference room today.

And Financial Sector Deepening Zambia Chief Executive Officer Betty Wilkinson says the project will grow financial capabilities among the households and individuals through the establishing of savings groups in the Province.

Ms. Wilkinson says the Financial Sector Deepening Zambia is optimistic that the project will help improve the lives of people in Luapula Province.

Meanwhile, Luapula Province Chiefs Council Chairperson Senior Chief Mwewa of the Ngumbo people has commended FSD Zambia for accepting to work with the traditional leadership and people of Luapula.