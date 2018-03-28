MMD faction leader Dr Nevers Mumba has been convicted and sentenced to three months simple imprisonment in a matter where he was facing one count of giving false information to police officer.
Dr. Mumba has however been acquitted in a matter where he was charged with criminal trespass.
Lusaka Resident Magistrate David Simusamba convicted and sentenced Dr Mumba to three months with an option to appeal within 14 days.
“I have heard with deep concern from the defence team of Mr Mumba. It’s my view that the convict being the former Republican Vice President and the public figure should have avoided that. I therefore send the convict to prison for three months from today and the appeal can be made within 14 days,” Magistrate Simusamba ruled.
Particulars in count one were that Dr. Mumba on November 8, last year, did give false information to a police officer Gladson Mwanza that he had an appointment with a Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) editor.
In count two, Dr. Mumba jointly and whilst acting with others unlawfully entered ZNBC newsroom with intent to intimidate and annoy staff on the same date.
Dr. Mumba was also alleged at the time he stormed ZNBC newsroom, to have threatened that he would make sure that the inauguration of then President-Elect Edgar Lungu did not take place.
He is said to have accused ZNBC and its editors of misleading the nation.
Magistrate Simusamba said some witnesses testified that Dr. Mumba used Bemba words, which when interpreted, were meant to intimidate and belittle the people he addressed.
He said when the police officers investigated the matter, they discovered that Dr. Mumba actually had no appointment with any editor at ZNBC.
