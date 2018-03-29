The Easter Bunny has served up a derby bonanza over the Easter Holiday weekend with two local showdowns alone in Kitwe.

On Friday, Power Dynamos host promoted Kitwe United at Arthur Davies Stadium in the home sides first of two Kitwe derbies over the long Easter Holiday.

The match will also mark Power coach Kelvin Kaindu’s debut derby engagement following his appointment in January.

Power are currently unbeaten and lead the table on 6 points while Kitwe have 3 points after last weekend’s 1-0 away victory over fellow promoted side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy to see them bounced back from their 2-0 Week 1 home loss to Green Buffaloes.

The derby road show moves to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday where defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United finally kickoff their title defence after missing the first two rounds due to their 2018 CAF Champions League obligations.

Zesco swap dressing rooms with upstarts and big-spending Buildcon in their Ndola derby this weekend.

Buildcon, who have signed Zambia stars Chisamba Lungu, Isaac Shamujompa, Brian Mwila and ex- Chipolopolo striker Given Singuluma, head into the fixture bruised after a 1-0 home loss in Week 1 against promoted side National Assembly.

This is Buildcon’s second season in the FAZ Super Division but have yet to beat Zesco after losing 1-0 away last November and drawing 1-1 at home with the 2017 champions in July.

The spotlight will shift back to Kitwe on Monday when Power visit their archrivals Nkana at Nkana Stadium.

Interestingly, the match will be Nkana’s warm-up for their big Copperbelt derby on April 8 when they host Zesco.

FAZ Super Division

Week 3

30/03/2018

Power Dynamos-Kitwe United

National Assembly-Nkana

Nakambala Leopards-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy

Red Arrows-Green Buffaloes

Nkwazi-Kabwe Wariors

Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

Nchanga Rangers-New Monze Swallows

Green Eagles-Napsa Stars

01/04/2018

13h00:Forest Rangers-Lumwana Radiants

15h00:Buildcon -Zesco United

WEEK 4

02/04/2018

Nkana-Power Dynamos

Kitwe United-Nakambala Leopards

Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Red Arrows

Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon

Green Buffaloes-Nkwazi

Zanaco-Forest Rangers

Napsa Stars-Lusaka Dynamos

Monze Swallows-Green Eagles

Kabwe Warriors-Nchanga Rangers

TBA

Zesco United-National Assembly