The Easter Bunny has served up a derby bonanza over the Easter Holiday weekend with two local showdowns alone in Kitwe.
On Friday, Power Dynamos host promoted Kitwe United at Arthur Davies Stadium in the home sides first of two Kitwe derbies over the long Easter Holiday.
The match will also mark Power coach Kelvin Kaindu’s debut derby engagement following his appointment in January.
Power are currently unbeaten and lead the table on 6 points while Kitwe have 3 points after last weekend’s 1-0 away victory over fellow promoted side Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy to see them bounced back from their 2-0 Week 1 home loss to Green Buffaloes.
The derby road show moves to Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola on Sunday where defending FAZ Super Division champions Zesco United finally kickoff their title defence after missing the first two rounds due to their 2018 CAF Champions League obligations.
Zesco swap dressing rooms with upstarts and big-spending Buildcon in their Ndola derby this weekend.
Buildcon, who have signed Zambia stars Chisamba Lungu, Isaac Shamujompa, Brian Mwila and ex- Chipolopolo striker Given Singuluma, head into the fixture bruised after a 1-0 home loss in Week 1 against promoted side National Assembly.
This is Buildcon’s second season in the FAZ Super Division but have yet to beat Zesco after losing 1-0 away last November and drawing 1-1 at home with the 2017 champions in July.
The spotlight will shift back to Kitwe on Monday when Power visit their archrivals Nkana at Nkana Stadium.
Interestingly, the match will be Nkana’s warm-up for their big Copperbelt derby on April 8 when they host Zesco.
FAZ Super Division
Week 3
30/03/2018
Power Dynamos-Kitwe United
National Assembly-Nkana
Nakambala Leopards-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy
Red Arrows-Green Buffaloes
Nkwazi-Kabwe Wariors
Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco
Nchanga Rangers-New Monze Swallows
Green Eagles-Napsa Stars
01/04/2018
13h00:Forest Rangers-Lumwana Radiants
15h00:Buildcon -Zesco United
WEEK 4
02/04/2018
Nkana-Power Dynamos
Kitwe United-Nakambala Leopards
Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy-Red Arrows
Lumwana Radiants-Buildcon
Green Buffaloes-Nkwazi
Zanaco-Forest Rangers
Napsa Stars-Lusaka Dynamos
Monze Swallows-Green Eagles
Kabwe Warriors-Nchanga Rangers
TBA
Zesco United-National Assembly