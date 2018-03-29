David Silubanje, a senior citizen says United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is with the backing of some foreign backers offering $1 million to each Independent Member of Parliament (MP) to support the controversial impeachment motion.

Mr. Silubanje says at during the one on one meetings between UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and MPs, recently, it has been agreed that each MP who signs up to the petition will receive down-payment of $250,000 , another $250,000 when the motion is tabled after which the balance $500,000 would be paid if the motion succeeds.

Mr. Silubanje stated during a press briefing in Lusaka today that a named Civil Organization in South Africa has provided the funds for the ‘ deal ‘ ,other Legal costs and any eventualities that may arise in the process.

He also disclosed that two PF back benchers he did not name have also been targeted in the scum.

Mr. Silubanje says he felt it was his duty bound to reveal the scum which he said was a matter threatening national security he feels duty-bound to make remarks on the political situation as there is only one country with an obligation to all to protect it.

Meanwhile Mr. Silubanje says it is unfortunate that United People’s Party ( UPP ) leader Mike Mulongoti, was merely maligning President Lungu to justify the monthly allowance that he and minions were getting from the same financiers.

He added that Mr. Mulongoti, who as a former minister had sworn to defend the truth and integrity of the Republican Constitution , could deliberately begin to President Lungu’s citizenship which he said will land the opposition leader in trouble.

Mr Mulongoti, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema together with estranged MMD leader Nevers Mumba and Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD) leader Charles Milupi are collectively pushing for impeachment of President Lungu.

And speaking at the same event, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the reasons by the opposition to forge an impeachment motion lacks merit.

Mr. Mwanza revealed that the reasons presented are petty which goes to show the incompetence of the opposition party.

He said the desperation by the UPND to seek back door machinations to get state power is totally unacceptable and must be resisted by well- meaning citizens of the country.