David Silubanje, a senior citizen says United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema is with the backing of some foreign backers offering $1 million to each Independent Member of Parliament (MP) to support the controversial impeachment motion.
Mr. Silubanje says at during the one on one meetings between UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and MPs, recently, it has been agreed that each MP who signs up to the petition will receive down-payment of $250,000 , another $250,000 when the motion is tabled after which the balance $500,000 would be paid if the motion succeeds.
Mr. Silubanje stated during a press briefing in Lusaka today that a named Civil Organization in South Africa has provided the funds for the ‘ deal ‘ ,other Legal costs and any eventualities that may arise in the process.
He also disclosed that two PF back benchers he did not name have also been targeted in the scum.
Mr. Silubanje says he felt it was his duty bound to reveal the scum which he said was a matter threatening national security he feels duty-bound to make remarks on the political situation as there is only one country with an obligation to all to protect it.
Meanwhile Mr. Silubanje says it is unfortunate that United People’s Party ( UPP ) leader Mike Mulongoti, was merely maligning President Lungu to justify the monthly allowance that he and minions were getting from the same financiers.
He added that Mr. Mulongoti, who as a former minister had sworn to defend the truth and integrity of the Republican Constitution , could deliberately begin to President Lungu’s citizenship which he said will land the opposition leader in trouble.
Mr Mulongoti, UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema together with estranged MMD leader Nevers Mumba and Alliance for Development and Democracy (ADD) leader Charles Milupi are collectively pushing for impeachment of President Lungu.
And speaking at the same event, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the reasons by the opposition to forge an impeachment motion lacks merit.
Mr. Mwanza revealed that the reasons presented are petty which goes to show the incompetence of the opposition party.
He said the desperation by the UPND to seek back door machinations to get state power is totally unacceptable and must be resisted by well- meaning citizens of the country.
Does he have evidence? Let him bring it forth now or remain in obscurity forever.
O was going to believe David had it not been for the grammatic errors in the article. It sound void.
Silubanje means me a chamba smoker so we may need to check this man’s mental standing. Why make such allegations instead of going to the ACC or the police? Why is he telling us what we already know that the Independent MPs and the two PF Back benchers being Kambwili and Kalaba on the side of the impeachment motion? Is he trying to find relevance in his useless cannabis life?
I thank you
Whre do these redicoulous dreamers come from ??? Which foringe backers would risk millions on something that has a 90 % failure chance ??
He thinks people just sh.it money
LT are you running out of news to be reporting such garbage ?
True, & they are talking about “Scums”
HH bad manners.This chap can kill in order to go to state house.Bravo silubanje.
Bane, let’s be serious, no one needs to entice anyone to facts already in public domain, is it a fact that EL didn’t vacate office when the constitution requires him to do so during elections, isn’t it a fact that $42 million fire trucks actually cost jst under $7.5million, and he didn’t even bother to cancel or renegotiate such a tender, is it a fact that in Kenya, a 600km dual carriage way is costing Kenya just under $400million while our 300km dual carriage way is costing Zambia over $1 billion( iyo kweena we have thieves), isn’t it a fact that EL supports corruption “uhubumba mwibala, should not eat kumo nemishila”, and for your information, there is nothing petty about these grave matters. EL and whoever is involved, dead or alive, on these en many other issues, Bazakamuziba Yesu wen…
PLEASE
TAKE
HIM
TO COURT IF HE IS LYING.
@Nine Chale
This allegation which is involving foreign interference in our politics is very serious.
UPND MUST SUE THE FELLOW IF HE IS JUST HALLUCINATING as only a court of law could subpoena him to provide EVIDENCE.
Just shut up you poop you are trying to come up with some fake stories to HH arrested…I am so tired of the PF trush do me a favor burn your self.
THIS IS FAKE REPORT. PF IS SCARED OF ITS OWN SHAME AND SHADOW. JUST ALLOW THE PROCESS TO WORK SO THAT YOUR EDGAER CHAKOLWA WILL REDUCE ON THEFT AND CORRUPTION AMONG MANY WRONGS. HE IS ANT-CHRIST IN THE SKIN OF THE CHURCH NAME.
Bane ibange libi. One can do that but this man is overdoing it.