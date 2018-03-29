Lusaka Lawyer Erick Silwamba has been appointment of S.C as Board Chairman of the ZCCM-IH.

Mr Silwamba is the Principal Partner at Messrs Eric Silwamba, Jalasi and Linyama Legal Practitioners.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Merit (LL.B) from the University of Zambia and he is an Advocate of the High Court of Zambia.

He has over 30 years’ extensive experience in both private and public practice.

Mr Silwamba was elected Member of Parliament for Ndola Central Parliamentary Constituency in October 1991 and was re-elected in 1996 and 2001.

He served in very senior positions in government including as former Deputy Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Deputy Minister (Special Duties) Office of the President, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Minister of Justice and Government Chief Whip.

A statement from ZCCM-IH says Mr. Silwamba has had the opportunity of handling some of the most complex and high profile litigation in Zambia that relate to mining, commercial law, tax, administrative, criminal and constitutional law.

He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of the United Kingdom and a qualified legal draftsperson.

Mr Silwamba becomes the first Board Chairman for ZCCM-IH since the death of Mr Willa Mung’omba in February 2014.