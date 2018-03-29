President Edgar Lungu says government will continue to value its relations with other countries to foster its social- economic development.

President Lungu said it is government’s desire to further enhance cooperation with other countries in various sectors of the economy.

The Head of State said this at State House today when he received letters of credence from ambassadors designate accredited to Zambia.

President Lungu stated that Zambia has over the years shared warm relations with all the respective countries in various sectors of development such as health, education, agriculture and culture among others.

The President added that there is also need to fully implement agreements signed between Zambia and Egypt on youth and sport, health and tourism.

He further said he looks forward to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in many areas of mutual interest with all the respective countries.

And the ambassadors also pledged their respective governments’ continued support to Zambia in implementing its developmental agenda.

Netherlands Ambassador to Zambia, Barbara Van Hellemond stated that Netherlands hopes to continue the good relations that have existed between the two countries.

She indicated that apart from investing in health, renewable energy and irrigation among other sectors, her country has sponsored Zambian students to study at post graduate level at various universities and institutions in Netherlands.

And Korean Ambassador Cho Jaichel stated that his government is willing to share its experience of successful economic development with the Zambian government towards achieving the industrialization programme of the country.

President Lungu received letters of credence from ambassadors for Cuba, Egypt, Romania, Netherlands, Republic of Korea and Hellenic Republic.